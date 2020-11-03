The V.I. Health Department announced Monday that a 65-year-old St. Croix man has become the 22nd death related to COVID-19 in the territory.
The department is also urging residents to continue social distancing after a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
On Friday, the department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory — six on St. Croix and eight on St. Thomas.
“A vessel in the St. Thomas Harbor accounted for six of the cases on St. Thomas. With Saturday’s numbers, this brings the total active cases in the territory to 37,” according to a news release. “All positive cases from the vessel and their close contacts are safe and in quarantine.”
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis urged residents to remain vigilant as cases continue to peak on the mainland.
While the majority of St. Thomas cases could be traced to a single vessel, “there is no significant common risk factor for the six new St. Croix cases, which is why it is so important to follow the prevention guidelines,” according to the news release.
The department is urging residents to continue social distancing and other preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when in public settings. Avoid close contact by staying at least six feet apart from anyone you do not live with. Wash your hands often with soap and warm water. Avoid contact with anyone who is sick, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth,” according to the news release.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519.
If you have a medical emergency, call 911.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.