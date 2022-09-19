Downed tree on St. Croix

This tree in Estate Glynn, St. Croix, was one of a few uprooted Saturday as a result of heavy rainfall and winds associated with then-Tropical Storm Fiona. The entire U.S. Virgin Islands was placed under a tropical storm watch as the storm passed to the south of St. Croix.

 Photo by SEN. SAMUEL CARRION

Virgin Islanders woke up Sunday morning grateful to have been spared the wrath of another hurricane, especially one coming mere hours ahead of the fifth-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

Tropical Storm Fiona was a whimper compared to the 2017 storm, a Category 5 hurricane whose damage is still evident today.