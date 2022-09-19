Virgin Islanders woke up Sunday morning grateful to have been spared the wrath of another hurricane, especially one coming mere hours ahead of the fifth-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria.
Tropical Storm Fiona was a whimper compared to the 2017 storm, a Category 5 hurricane whose damage is still evident today.
On Sunday, the heavy rains from Fiona mostly filled cisterns, while roads remained passable with little debris or flooding reported despite two “flash flood” warnings issued for the area by the National Weather Service.
VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen, in a 9 a.m. update carried on Government House’s Facebook page, said that a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch were issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands with winds of 50 mph, and six to 10 inches of rain expected.
According to Jaschen, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, rainfall on St. Croix was recorded at 2 to 4 inches with 1 to 2 inches recorded in the St. Thomas-St. John District. He said, however, that “in the next couple of days,” St. Croix could get as much as 10 inches of rain, and St. Thomas-St. John 4 to 6 inches with Fiona forming into a hurricane in the region.
Citing the inclement weather, the Education Department announced Sunday afternoon that public schools will close today. All Saints School is also closed.
The V.I. Port Authority announced that both King and Rohlsen airports, with all flights canceled Sunday as Hurricane Fiona formed in the region, will remain closed through noon today.
The University of the Virgin Islands announced there was no damage to its campuses and that students and employees should report today. However, officials will monitor the weather and make announcements as needed, according to a news release.
Antilles School also announced it will open today, but on a two-hour delay for students. Drop-off will start at 9:30 a.m. Dismissal times remain the same.
After the rains and winds from Tropical Storm Fiona slowed, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., declared that the Virgin Islands had come through the weather system well. His comments came during a nearly hourlong tour of St. Croix on Sunday afternoon, which began around 1 p.m. Sunday, and carried live on his personal Facebook page as well as that of Government House.
“Frederiksted is quiet — no trees down, everything is looking pretty good down here,” the governor said while driving through Frederiksted to Christiansted. He urged residents to stay home and “I’ll do the driving.” Viewers, with electricity and computer access, who were able to follow along could see areas passable in Frederiksted that are usually prone to flooding, and without debris.
Bryan said downtown Christiansted was about the same, although some portions were still without electricity.
He said Water and Power Authority crews were out and about working to repower the area.
Earlier, during the morning’s update, WAPA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Smith set off anxiety among residents after announcing that its propane fuel access was “interrupted” on St. Croix. The island was operating on a three-day inventory of remaining diesel that would possibly result in a rotational schedule for power, he said.
“A third party supplies our propane to us and their system had an issue related to the weather and it stopped supplying propane to our generators. When that happens, we switch over to diesel immediately,” Smith told The Daily News when reached for clarification.
He added that shortly before 10 a.m., or just moments following his announcement, the propane tank came back online on St. Croix — switching tanks back to propane instead of diesel.
“We also have the ability to bring oil by truck from the marine terminal. So, we have some other options,” Smith said.
Despite the brief alarm, residents commended WAPA via online posts — a testament to many being able to power electronics throughout the storm — for maintaining service.
While some residents reported outages, many noted that they had electricity throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning. On St. Croix, some residents reported intermittent flooding, some broken branches and trees including one that blocked access to a road near Estate Glynn.
When asked about what residents can expect for the duration of hurricane season, Smith said that WAPA anticipated getting in more diesel fuel as a backup.
“At that point we will put an additional five to six days of fuel burn on St. Croix if needed, giving us until the end of September. We’re trying to balance and optimize having as much inventory as we can without running out of cash otherwise.”
According to Smith, a 15,000 barrel shipment currently costs about $2.3 million, which WAPA gets delivered about every three weeks to St. Thomas. St. Thomas, in its normal operating state, has one generator that runs on diesel throughout the year, which has to be resupplied. Smith said that depending on where St. Croix is with diesel inventory, the vessel will deliver to the island if needed, he said.
While the territory was spared Sunday, others in the region were not. The National Hurricane Center said Fiona developed into a Category 1 hurricane just before reaching the southwest coast of Puerto Rico, placing the territory along with the coast of the Dominican Republic under a hurricane warning just past 11 a.m. on Sunday after killing one person in Guadeloupe as a tropical storm.
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Perluisi, in a Twitter post, said the hurricane knocked out power to all of Puerto Rico’s 1.5 million customers after all of power grids failed. The storm unleashed landslides, ripped up asphalt from roads and washed away a bridge installed after Hurricane Maria in 2017, with Pierluisi describing the damages as “catastrophic.”
Five years ago today, Hurricane Maria left the territory heading for Puerto Rico where it made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 20. It also decimated its electrical system at the time with some residents going 324 days without power.
In Guadeloupe, a man was found dead on Saturday after his house was swept away by floods Friday night. French President Emmanuel Macron, also took to Twitter, noting that France will declare a state of natural disaster for Guadeloupe after the heavy rains, tied to Tropical Storm Fiona, caused heavy flooding that washed away roads in some areas.
Bryan on Sunday night issued a statement in support of the people of Puerto Rico, noting “my thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico tonight as they face hurricane-force winds and catastrophic flooding as a result of Hurricane Fiona.”
“Virgin Islanders know all too well the impacts these storms bring. We pray for the safety and well-being of everyone in Puerto Rico” with Fiona’s passing “and pray for the safety of everyone in the immediate aftermath of the storm.”