St. Croix fifth-grader Abdel-Malik Bazzar made it through three preliminary rounds while representing the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday near Washington D.C.
A student at Ricardo Richards Elementary School, Bazzar won the 50th Territorial Spelling Bee in March after 26 rounds against 11 of the territory’s top spellers.
On Tuesday he was among 231 spellers from across the United States and territories participating in the national contest being held this week near Washington, D.C. Fifty-nine were eliminated during the first round of the preliminary competition on Tuesday. Bazzar, 10, advanced by correctly spelling “Pepysian.” One-hundred and seventy-one fellow spellers advanced along with him.
The second preliminary round required contestants to demonstrate their grasp of definitions. Bazzar advanced again by correctly linking “tachycardia” with “intense exercise.” Thirty-three spellers were eliminated.
By the third round, 139 spellers remained. Bazzar stepped up to the microphone and Associate Pronouncer Brian Sietsema cautioned him that his word, “lager,” had a homonym. After careful consideration, Bazzar added too many a’s to his spelling and was eliminated.
Last week, The Daily News presented Bazzar with a stipend check as part of its sponsorship that in addition to contest fees, includes airfare and accommodations for the territory’s top speller and a chaperone.
“When I told him that it is for him to use at his pleasure, he remarked ‘Wow, that’s awesome,” Paulina Croskey, Department of Education’s English Language Arts coordinator.
Croskey, who has organized the St. Croix District Bee contest for several years, presented the check alongside colleagues Jeselle Cruse-Peter, Elementary Programs coordinator, and Juel Mills, Career and Technical Education Coordinator at Ricardo Richards Elementary School.
Aspiring spelling champions can participate in the national competition if they are younger than 16 and haven’t passed the eighth grade, so Bazzar has a few more years to go for the top prize, if he wishes.
The Spelling Bee will resume with semifinal and quarterfinal rounds today and a final round on Thursday evening.
Viewers can watch live on the National Spelling Bee website or through the ION television network.