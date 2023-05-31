Abdel-Malik Bazzar

Education Department’s English Language Arts Coordinator Paulina Croskey, left, who organizes the St. Croix District Selling Bee, presents 10-year-old Territorial Bee winner Abdel-Malik Bazzar, with a check from The Daily News to use however he wants while competing at the National Spelling Bee being held this week near Washington, D.C. His coach, Deborah Heitzenrater and school principal, Natasha O-Hawworan-Smith, look on.

 Photo courtesy of V.I. EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

St. Croix fifth-grader Abdel-Malik Bazzar made it through three preliminary rounds while representing the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday near Washington D.C.

A student at Ricardo Richards Elementary School, Bazzar won the 50th Territorial Spelling Bee in March after 26 rounds against 11 of the territory’s top spellers.