Those hoping to see St. Croix bloom into a mecca for sports tourism may have to hold their breath for a while, as the completion of the much-anticipated Paul E. Joseph Stadium is now slated for June 2022.
The new projection was made by James Grum, engineering administrator for Capital Improvement Projects with the V.I. Public Works Department. On Monday, Grum told lawmakers that construction of the Frederiksted stadium, which for years has been fraught with delays and setbacks, has effectively stopped.
The reason: the future stadium lies in a federal flood zone.
According to Grum, the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources had previously issued a building permit for the stadium but recently pulled it back after realizing that the Federal Emergency Management Agency considers the stadium grounds a floodplain.
The V.I. government now requires a Conditional Letter of Map Revision, or CLOMR, which is a formal review by FEMA to ensure the stadium complies with federal floodplain guidelines.
DPNR submitted its application for the letter last week but the review process could take about six months, according to Grum.
“Given that progress is halted until the CLOMR is accepted and the building permit is re-issued, the balance of the construction will continue in May of 2021,” Grum said. “This pushes the expected completion date for the $27 million project to June 2022.”
John Wessel, managing member of GEC LLC, the project’s contractor, said he will await approval of the CLOMR before pouring concrete in the mat slab or performing any further earthwork.
The delay is yet another blow to a project that has already spanned nearly two decades and four administrations, not to mention more than $16 million expended without a single wall erected.
On Monday, members of the Senate Committee on Youth, Sports, Parks and Recreation voiced their dismay in the seemingly endless project.
“I have a shovel in my office on the wall for the groundbreaking of the Paul E. Joseph Stadium in July of 2017,” said Sen. Myron Jackson. “We appropriated money from 2014 and it’s taking seven years to build a funded stadium — can you imagine that? We’re not building the Taj Mahal. Or Yankee Stadium. It’s a circle with an infield and it takes seven years. God help us.”
Sen. Kurt Vialet further blasted DPNR for only now realizing that the area was a floodplain.
“Hasn’t it always been listed as a floodplain?” he asked. “You can’t spend $16 million and then come back and say ‘Oh, I think we have a problem, let’s write to FEMA.’ That should have been done before you spent the $16 million.”
The Paul E. Joseph Stadium project is anticipated to include a 3,500-seat baseball stadium and Little League facility, as well as Festival village and parking. The project, while looking to revitalize economic activity in Frederiksted, has been stymied by budget shortfalls, hurricane-related delays and the need for the V.I. government to acquire land around the stadium.
Initial funding appropriated for the project in 2014 was $17.5 million — of which, $16,664,481 has been expended. Earlier this year, another $8.2 million was appropriated for the project. None of the $8.2 million can be expended until site permits and plans are approved.
Grum and Wessel assured lawmakers that the project, as per its current design, did not require additional funding. Lawmakers, however, were skeptical.
“If it wasn’t for this hearing, the people of Frederiksted would not know that all work on the Paul E. Joseph Stadium has stopped,” said Vialet. “It seems like we’re going to be able to mine that area for gold because everything is in the ground.”