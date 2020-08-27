In less than six months, the Virgin Islands has surpassed 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and suffered 14 virus-related deaths, with victims ranging in age from 23 to 101 years old.
While St. Croix initially suffered a surge in cases partly due to visiting Limetree Bay contractors, St. Thomas has been the epicenter for the virus in recent weeks, jumping by 122 active cases in less than a month and forcing Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to reissue a stay-at-home order on Aug. 17.
Worse still, the virus recently infiltrated the Queen Louise Home for the Aged on St. Thomas, where 12 residents tested positive and four later died.
In a statement on Wednesday, the V.I. Department of Human Services acknowledged the quick succession in which the facility’s residents passed away, starting with a 101-year-old woman on Aug. 18 and another three in the following week.
“While we are aware of the risks COVID-19 poses to our most vulnerable population, seniors, especially those with underlying health issues, the loss of four precious residents in such a short period of time is stunning and painful for the team at Queen Louise Home and for all of the DHS family,” said Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez.
According to the statement, residents and staff of the facility were tested for COVID-19 over two weeks ago in a “proactive, planned and coordinated effort” between the Department of Human Services and the Department of Health.
Of the facility’s 17 residents, five tested negative and were moved to a separate non-congregate facility and continue to receive care there. Re-testing has confirmed that the five are still negative, with all nursing staff test results returning negative as well.
Eight other residents remain positive and are continuing to receive enhanced medical care and supervision at the Queen Louise facility after being examined at Schneider Hospital, according to the statement.
“The nature of this virus and its effects on seniors is harsh and demands that we keep a constant and vigilant watch on them,” Causey-Gomez said. “Some have gone from nearly asymptomatic to critically ill in a matter of hours.”
The Department of Human Services and the Department of Health have yet to provide any information on how the Queen Louise Home for the Aged was compromised by the virus or the method of transmission.
As of Wednesday, the V.I. Department of Health reported a total of 1,052 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 12, when the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in the territory. Of those, 824 have recovered.
Currently, the department is tracking 214 active cases territorywide — 53 on St. Croix, 152 on St. Thomas, and nine on St. John.