The V.I. Health Department has confirmed the 100th and 101st deaths due to COVID-19, and 21 people remain hospitalized with the virus in the territory.
The deceased are a 68-year-old man on St. Croix and a 74-year-old man on St. Thomas, according to the department.
On St. Thomas, there are nine patients with COVID-19 currently admitted at Schneider Hospital. One of those is also a dialysis patient and two are on ventilators. None of the patients hospitalized have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to information from the hospital.
On St. Croix, 12 patients with COVID-19 are admitted at Luis Hospital, including two on ventilators.
One of the 12 patients is vaccinated, according to the hospital.
Nationwide, the death toll from the virus stood at 886,627 Monday evening with more than 74 million confirmed cases.
Adjust for population, the virus has hit Mississippi the hardest, claiming 367 lives per 100,000 residents. By comparison, the Virgin Islands 101 deaths would yield a rate of 115.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Only Vermont, Hawaii, Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa trail the Virgin Islands in deaths proportionally, with American Samoa yet to report any deaths due to the virus, according to information from The Washington Post.
The V.I. Health Department continues to urge the community to practice social distancing, wear masks when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly and wash hands often with soap and warm water.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.