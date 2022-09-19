The Elections System of the Virgin Islands will join the nation in observing National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.
In observance of the day, residents can register to vote and those who need to replace voter ID cards can do so for free Tuesday through Friday, according to an Elections System news release.
Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes said that National Voter Registration Day is a civic holiday in the United States that broadens awareness of voter registration opportunities and reaches voters who have not yet registered.
“Registration is the first step, and participation is the next most important step,” Fawkes. “If you do not vote, your voice is silent on the issues of the territory. You must show up to vote.”
As of Sept. 7 there are 54,826 registered votes with a breakdown of 26,343 on St. Croix, 26,185 on St. Thomas and 2,298 on St. John, according to the Elections website.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Sunday, Oct. 9; the times and locations are as follows:
- 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. — St. Croix Elections Office-Sunny Isle Annex
- 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. —St. Thomas Elections Office, Lockhart Gardens
- 9 a.m to 4 p.m. — St. John Elections Office-Market Place Suite II (Tuesdays and Thursdays
To register, residents will need provide the last four digits of their Social Security number as well as provide documents such as a birth certificate , U.S. Passport, Military Discharge form (DD214) or Naturalization Certificate.
Next month, the Elections System will also host an expo as part of its continued observation of National Voter Registration Day. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 will be held at offices on St. Thomas and St. John from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. On St. John, and at the Franklin Powell Bandstand in Cruz Bay.
Board of Election members will be present in each district to conduct voter registration and demonstration of voting machines. The expo will feature various vendors, light refreshments, and music. The Elections System invites the public to come out, participate, and use the opportunity to register, according to the news release.
For current election news and updates, call (340)773-1021 or visit www.vivote.gov.