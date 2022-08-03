The V.I. Department of Health confirmed Monday that a 65-year-old male on St. Thomas has died, becoming the territory’s 121 death related to COVID-19.
The department advised the public to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask when in the company of others outside of your household, clean frequently used areas, and wash hands regularly to help minimize the spread of the virus.
Vaccinations and boosters are also administered for adults on each island.
The St. Croix Community Health Clinic is in Modular 1 at the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment call (340) 718-1311 ext. 3895 or 3822.
The Community Health Clinic on St. Thomas is on the second floor of the Schneider Hospital and services are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment call (340) 774-7477 ext. 5665.
Vaccines and boosters for all age groups on St. John are available by appointment only at the Morris F. DeCastro Clinic. To schedule an appointment call (340) 776-6400.
To obtain a vaccine for a child or infant on St. Croix and St. Thomas, parents and guardians will need to go to the Maternal Child Health clinics and bring an ID for themselves, the child, and the child’s birth certificate.
The St. Thomas clinic allows appointments on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment call (340) 777-8804 ext. 2600, but walk-ins are welcome.
The St. Croix clinic is “operating under a tent adjacent to the CHMC site,” according to the department’s release and only able to service the public on each Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment call (340) 244-0016.
COVID-19 testing continues to be available on each island as well.