V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. are urging Virgin Islanders to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by working to fight injustice and create a better future.
“Today, we celebrate Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century, whose principles continue to serve as a guiding light for millions. His staunch belief in peace and faith that a better future requires togetherness continue to resonate strongly at home and across the globe,” Plaskett said in a statement. “
King’s birthday was on Friday, and today is a national holiday to celebrate his legacy and “is the only national holiday that also is designated as a Day of Service,” according to a statement from Government House.
“There is no more appropriate time than now, as our nation stands violently divided and our fellow Americans struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, to look to the teachings of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his dream of a united and peaceful America,” Bryan said. “Dr. King preached a spiritual and inspiring message of nonviolence and equality, and that certainly is something that our country finds itself needing badly at this time in our history.”
“I’m asking all members of our community to do their part to honor this Day of Service and Dr. King’s vision by reflecting on where our country has been going and where we want it to go. Take time to appreciate your fellow Virgin Islanders and the struggles and resilience we have and are experiencing,” Bryan said.
Plaskett’s and Bryan’s thoughts were echoed by new Senate President Frett-Gregory, who focused on the need for the Legislature to live up to King’s ideals.
“Although he is no longer physically with us, his teachings and his leadership by example continue to be lessons for us all, said Frett-Gregory in a prepared statement. “With 2020 having reminded us of the frailty of life, we must all strive to do good and seek to uplift humanity.”