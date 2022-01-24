St. Thomas and St. John
Today
Joseph A. Gomez field: Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 8th grade; Edith Williams Alternative Academy 9th grade and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 9th-10th grades
Old Cinema One parking lot: Addelita Cancryn 8th grade and Charlotte Amalie High School 9th-10th grades
Tuesday
Joseph A. Gomez Field: Ivanna Eudora Kean High School — 11th-12th grades
Old Cinema One parking lot: Charlotte Amalie High School — 11th-12th grades
Wednesday
Old Cinema One parking lot: Raphael O. Wheatley Skills Center
St. Croix District
Today
D.C. Canegata Ballpark: Pearl B. Larsen 4th-8th grades; Juanita Gardine 4th-8th grades; Lew Muckle Elementary 4th-6th grades and Ricardo Richards Elementary 4th-6th grades
St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot: Alfredo Andrews Elementary 4th-6th grades; Eulalie R. Rivera 4th-6th grades and Claude O. Markoe Elementary 4th-6th grades
Tuesday
D.C. Canegata Ballpark: John H. Woodson Junior High 8th grade and Central High School 11th-12th grades
St. Croix Educational Complex parking lot: St. Croix Educational Complex High School 11th-12th grades; Eulalie R. Rivera 7th and 8th grades and Adult Education students
A testing date, time and location will be announced for Alternative Education students.