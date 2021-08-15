TORTOLA — The presence of the delta variant has been confirmed in the British Virgin Islands.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Georges said Sunday that of eight COVID-19 samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad and Tobago for genetic typing earlier this month, one sample has tested positive for the delta variant “while all other samples identified no variants of concern or variants of interest.”
Georges said the identified case “had no travel history and the household included two other positive contacts, one of whom met the criteria for sequencing and tested negative for the delta variant.”
“These cases and contacts were all quarantined and cleared in accordance with established protocols,” George said, adding BVI residents should continue to take personal responsibility and adhere to public health measures and quarantine guidelines to limit the spread of COVID.
Those who test positive should follow isolation guidelines and take every opportunity to get vaccinated, Georges said.
“Please stay healthy and safe. Together we will get through this together,” Georges said.
To date, there have been 39 COVID-related deaths in the British Virgin Islands. All but one of the deaths have occurred since July 1.