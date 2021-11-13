V.I. Attorney General Denise George late Friday night announced that Adan Garza Jr. of St. Croix was arrested at King Christian Hotel by V.I. Justice Department agents who were alerted that he was wanted in Texas on felony child sexual abuse charges.
According to court documents filed in the case, a warrant was issued on Sept. 23 following an investigation by the Kingsville Police Department into allegations of the sexual assault of a minor.
George said that after locating Garza, local agents went to King Christian Hotel where he was arrested “this evening.”
Garza was said to have been employed at the hotel as a security guard and was just reporting to work at the time. A specific time of the arrest wasn’t noted and Justice spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh, who released the statement on George’s behalf, could not be reached for comment following its release at 9 p.m. Friday.
Garza, according to the statement, was apprehended without incident and he was later transported to the Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility pending further court hearings.