A Texas fugitive being kept in quarantine at a St. Thomas hotel appeared in court via videoconference Monday to answer to criminal charges that she changed her COVID-19 test result to negative before traveling to the Virgin Islands. Breanna Ward, 34, of Kingwood, Texas, was initially arrested on April 14 and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents detained Ward at King Airport after they discovered she was wanted in Texas for a probation violation, according to police. Ward was originally charged with driving under the influence in Texas, and her probation was revoked.
While in jail awaiting extradition, Ward was rearrested Friday and charged with making fraudulent claims upon the government, accessing a computer for fraudulent purposes, use of false information, and filing or recording forged instruments.
Before she traveled to St. Thomas, Ward took a COVID-19 test in Texas on April 4, “which registered positive,” according to the affidavit filed by Tavin Gumbs, a law enforcement officer with the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources who arrested Ward.
Two days later, she uploaded a negative COVID-19 test into the USVI Travel Portal, which is intended to screen incoming travelers and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
A Tourism Department contractor, Jennifer Hand of Marketplace Excellence, said the test results “were flagged,” and tried to call Ward, but her phone went straight to voicemail, according to the affidavit.
Gumbs said he learned on Friday that Ward was in the custody of the Bureau of Corrections on the fugitive charge, and re-arrested her for fraud.
At her advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney noted that Ward is being held in quarantine at a hotel by Corrections staff.
Criminal defendants must be tested for COVID-19 as part of the arrest and booking process, and Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell noted that “at some point she has now tested positive, as she is in quarantine.” Matney asked why officials “flagged” Ward’s test results. In such cases, arresting officers have typically noted the reasons why a test was called into question, such as test dates being a different size or color from the rest of the text, or other visual evidence that a document was manipulated and altered.
Gumbs could not say what, specifically, caused officials to further investigate Ward’s results, only that CVS staff confirmed that Ward had tested positive on April 4, and the negative test she submitted two days later was fraudulent.
Hermon-Percell continued Ward’s bail hearing to Friday, and told Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales that “you need to have someone here from the government who will answer that question — what was allegedly uploaded on April 6 by miss Ward that caused the government to flag the test result?”