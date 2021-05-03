A woman who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Cruz Bay store was arrested Friday as she was about to board her flight home to Texas, according to V.I. Police.
Jennifer A. Northcutt, 54, of Richardson, Texas, was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property. Unable to post $20,000, Northcutt was jailed pending her advice-of-rights hearing, police spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release Sunday.
Northcutt’s arrest came after employees at Vibe Collection jewelry store on St. John noticed that several pieces of jewelry were missing Thursday, according to police.
Employees watched store surveillance video that showed Northcutt “collecting various pieces of jewelry, valued in the thousands of dollars,” Derima said.
Northcutt was filmed leaving the store without paying, Derima said, and the store notified police as soon as they discovered the theft.
Employees also posted screenshots of the video to social media and encouraged other businesses to be on the lookout, and asked anyone who saw the then-unidentified suspect to report her to police.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers detained Northcutt at King Airport on St. Thomas “as she attempted to leave the territory,” Derima said. “In a statement, she admitted to larceny and being in possession of the stolen items.”
An earlier version of this article incorrectly included information about drug and gun convictions for a different Texas woman named Jennifer Northcutt. Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said during a court hearing Monday that the Jennifer Northcutt charged with larceny Friday has no previous criminal history.