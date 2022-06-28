ST. THOMAS — During a sunset sail on the Lady Lyndsey catamaran on Friday, 12 students received their certificates from the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association’s Marine Apprenticeship Program, and they heading toward promising futures in the marine industry.
The Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association’s charity arm, the Marine Rebuild Fund, aims to boost V.I. employment opportunities in the marine industry by creating captains training programs. Twelve students ages 18 to 29 from St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix participated this year, bringing the total number of graduates of this program to 53 over five years.
The course included swimming lessons, a one-week sailing course at St. Thomas Yacht Club, two weeks on a variety of sail and powerboats, SCUBA diving, instruction on navigation and practical boating theory, marina and dock management, technical skills for marine engines, marine towing and salvage, job readiness and resumes. In addition, they received their boating safety certification and completed a one-week STCW (Standards of Training and Certification of Watchkeeping) Basic Training.
Upon completion of the Marine Apprenticeship program, each student is supported in finding a job in the industry with the option of continuing their apprenticeship into 12 months of training with Lovango Beach Club and Resort or Cruz Bay Watersports to help accumulate the 360 days of sea time required for their Coast Guard captain’s certification.
Many of the students appreciated the knowledge and experience the program offered and are especially grateful for the job opportunities the program opened up for them in the marine industry.
Graduate Ariel Munro has been on boats with her dad since she was 6 years old and plans to attend the Marine Mechanics Institute to become a marine technician and diesel mechanic. She hopes to run a program similar to VIPCA’s in the future. The program, she said, is “going to help me branch out and get my captain’s license, get my feet into the industry and see people who own vessels that hopefully I can work with in the future.”
Elroy Brown has a friend who participated in the program last year, and he decided it was worth pursuing himself.
“I was interested in the marine industry more for the mechanics side,” he said. “I wanted to get into diesel mechanics, but during the program I fell in love with being on the water. The course would be challenging if you don’t want to do it, but it was easy for me. It was a lot of fun and there were a lot of opportunities for us.”
Tyrone Reid heard about the marine program from a friend. Reid, 29, is involved with emergency management disaster recovery and does some retail on the side. The program is limited to those age 30 and under, so this was the last chance Reid had to participate. He feels it has had a significant impact on his career path.
“I’ve always been interested in the marine industry, but I never had the chance to get my foot in the door, but with the introduction and the hands-on training that I’ve had and also the certificates I’ve been able to get in this last week, I think I’m in a really good place right now to launch my marine career,” he said. “I’ve met so many really cool contacts in the marine industry and I’m pretty sure I have a couple of job offers lined up right off the bat with this. I think it’s really important that these options are made available to those that are born here but don’t necessarily have family or connections that are preexisting in this industry. I don’t think there was anybody I went to high school with that wasn’t already involved that is currently in the marine industry. It’s really hard to break into, so the program is doing some really good work. I’m really appreciative of that and the demographics of the program. Everyone is local, everyone is from here. It’s a really good thing.”
Osayande Francis was a 2021 graduate of the program who works with Seas the Day charters, one of the program’s training partners, and is less than 40 days away from his sea time. VIPCA will sponsor his captain’s license later this year. He assisted the trainees during their time on Seas the Day as well as during sailing lessons at the St. Thomas Yacht Club and was at the ceremony to celebrate their achievement.
“I’ll be getting my captain’s license soon and I’ll be able to be a success story,” he said. “Virgin Islands children are out here now learning a lot more about the waters and being able to expand into this industry. It’s an amazing program that has allowed me to step out into these waters and start making a life for myself.”