The British Virgin Islands Tourism Department announced Tuesday that The Baths National Park, Soggy Dollar Bar, Hendo’s Hideout and Callwood Rum Distillery are among USA TODAY 10Best winners of its annual Caribbean Readers’ Choice Awards.

Soggy Dollar Bar and Hendo’s Hideout were included in the Best Caribbean Beach Bar list with Soggy Dollar Bar taking the No. 1 spot, according to a released statement.