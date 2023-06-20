I consider myself fortunate. I’ve only lost one practically new printer, one television set and a couple smaller electronic devices to the Water and Power Authority’s incompetence during the last few years. Many others have lost large appliances —refrigerators, freezers, laundry machines, or air conditioners to the power outages, power surges and erratic power levels of our failing WAPA electric company.
I consider myself fortunate to be living at a cooler, higher elevation and not to be suffering from respiratory illness or other factors requiring air conditioning. But my heart goes out to all of those in St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John who depend on functioning air conditioning and ceiling fans to maintain their health and well-being.
A diesel-powered generator supplies my electricity when WAPA current become erratic or nonexistent, which seems to be occurring on a more frequent basis than ever before. But I know there are many less fortunate across the territory who do not have a backup generator, who cannot afford solar power, or who do not have the physical means to secure fuel and switch to a generator, in order to maintain the basic comforts of life.
The small businesses who need to curtail their operating hours during power outages all suffer from loss of revenue due to WAPA’s failures. This, compounded by the exorbitant, highest in the nation price of WAPA electric power presents huge challenges to the success of smaller businesses. Many have failed and many say that the cost of power is a hurdle too high to reach success.
While propping up WAPA with subsidies and bailouts amounting to over a quarter of a billion dollars, the Bryan administration has done nothing to directly address the financial losses of those WAPA customers who have been directly harmed by WAPA’s incompetence.
If I could, I would ask Gov. Bryan why he hasn’t placed $50 million dollars into a WAPA Consumer Insurance Fund to reimburse those people who have lost appliances due to WAPA’s failures. Wouldn’t this be a better use of funds than a ransom payment to VITOL?
Small business is the economic lifeblood of the territory, so why hasn’t the administration proposed a credit on Gross Receipts Taxes to offset exorbitant WAPA bills, to truly support struggling small businesses across the territory?
Perhaps once the $100 million in WAPA subsidies and $150 million in VITOL ransom are paid, the administration will look back at what has been spent, and assess whether or not it truly moved us forward toward cheaper, more reliable electric power. And if it did not, then perhaps those in power will realize that in order to change course, you first need to change direction.
— David Silverman, Coral Bay, St. John