The long-awaited, 94-room oceanside boutique resort announced its opening today after a top-to-bottom redesign and rebuild half a decade in the making. Part of the Marriott Bonvoy’s “Autograph Collection” of independent hotels, Buoy Haus boasts rooms furnished with king-size beds, queen-size pull outs and impressive amenities.

Frenchman’s Reef Managing Director Kurt Wiksten said they opted for a slow and steady opening to ensure success.