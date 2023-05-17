The long-awaited, 94-room oceanside boutique resort announced its opening today after a top-to-bottom redesign and rebuild half a decade in the making. Part of the Marriott Bonvoy’s “Autograph Collection” of independent hotels, Buoy Haus boasts rooms furnished with king-size beds, queen-size pull outs and impressive amenities.
Frenchman’s Reef Managing Director Kurt Wiksten said they opted for a slow and steady opening to ensure success.
“We’ve been patient,” he said. “We need people to be patient, so that their experience is worth it.” About half of the rooms will be filled for the first week or two, he said, adding that the reservations aren’t local.
One segment of the beach, dubbed Buoy Beach, will be exclusive to guests. That section features non-motorized watercraft which guests can reserve for free.
“When you’re paying the rates that we’re asking, you need to feel special,” Wiksten said.
Local access to Morningstar Beach proper is something management will figure out in the coming months as they get a sense of the demand, Wiksten said, after asking for patience from the community while the operation finds its footing.
“We’re not just opening doors and opening doors,” he said. “We want to open the doors in a timely fashion and welcome our local friends and family. It’s not going to happen tomorrow and it’s not going to happen in a week. Give us a little time to, you know, oil the machine.”
Buoy Haus general manager Catherine Totman said one goal is to become the employer of choice for people on St. Thomas.
“Because we develop, we mentor, we coach and we grow local talent,” she said. Buoy Haus currently has 120 employees. More than 500 people attended a recent Frenchman’s Reef job fair, Wiksten said.
And Food and Beverage Director Davide Crusoe looked local when designing the Salt Shack menu.
“I’m not in Paris, I’m in St. Thomas,” he said, adding that he wants diners to taste that distinction in the menu.
From the saltfish cakes and the oxtail sliders to the housemade pepper water and hot sauce, the restaurant highlights the local flavors of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Crusoe said that beyond providing guests with an incredible dining experience, he hopes the Salt Shack, which requires a reservation, will become the favorite spot for locals.
Other Buoy Haus selling points include its open-air, oceanside lobby and the appropriately named Sandbar, which offers tapas-style small plates. The pool area features an infinity edge, in-water lounge chairs, cabanas for rent and a swim-up bar.