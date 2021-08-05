Dear Editor,
I am writing in response to the governor’s town hall in Franklin Powell Park last Wednesday night.
I am grateful the governor is taking the time (even if it’s in wake of his re-election campaign) to be physically present among his constituency. I am often overwhelmed by the job of the government, and the job of one administration to try to “fix” what has already been broken for so long.
It must be such a daunting role and task when you’re being pulled in so many directions, embracing the surge in tourism, but keeping citizens safe, working with defunct sections of the government such as the relationship with WAPA, while still keeping the power on, and deciding where all those tax dollars go when, well, all of our social services in the territory are heavily lacking.
I don’t envy him one bit. BUT, and it’s a big but, people in the territory are struggling, have been struggling, and have become distraught. The government should have to answer to their party in those plights. This was our first town hall meeting with the governor since his election, adding to the sentiment on St. John that we are often overlooked as the “lesser” of the St. Thomas-St. John district. The forum also had little structure and as a result the discussion ranged vastly, full of unvetted questions, and emotional opinions and stories. The resulting collision of all these elements, and the town hall seemed neither productive nor very inspiring.
One gentleman spoke of his car being broken into, a personal experience, but then opened up the question to the police chief with the community in mind, “What are you going to do to build trust between the community and the police force?” Absolutely beautiful to think, I have a problem, other people have the same problem, how can we forge bonds so that we can all live in peace? And that is exactly what most of these meetings are missing. Not that people shouldn’t be mad or angry, and the government isn’t part of the problem, but fighting one another is not the solution.
To my surprise there was one singular question regarding education, but somehow two or more regarding the (agreeably upsetting) clothing choices of our visitors. Education Department is everything. There was not one mention of homelessness, drug addiction, or mental illness or the trifecta of these, which is a focal point for anyone spending any time in Cruz Bay these days. Not one mention of increased violence on our streets. Not one question regarding community planning, children’s parks, community events, or the celebration of our young people, or Virgin Islanders on a whole.
I believe we ALL have some questions to answer. How do we embolden our community to be a community? How do we create community spaces to cultivate culture and support one another? How do we build a school on St. John that gives children the idea that they truly matter in our communities? How do we support our mentally ill and their families? How do we assimilate the government into these communities? And more importantly how does the government assimilate themselves? How do we empower local Virgin Islanders to maintain their land and culture? Where and how does the Virgin Islands see itself in 5, 10, 20, or 50 years? I suggest community-led task forces, brain banks of community leaders, meeting in their respective communities and reporting quarterly to the governor and his team, creating real working solutions on the ground, and those solutions taking priority as needs of the community. The power is in the people.
— Chelsea Baranowski, St. John