Learning how to cope with life’s challenges can be difficult, particularly for adolescents, who often turn to drugs and alcohol in times of stress.
To help teens and young adults overcome substance abuse, and maintain that recovery, is the goal of the new Adolescents in Recovery and Community Connections program under The Village Virgin Islands Partners in Recovery.
The Village is part of WestCare, a family of nonprofit organizations with several U.S. locations, including Puerto Rico and St. Croix, that have provided health and human services in residential and outpatient environments for more than 30 years. Services include substance abuse and addiction treatment, homeless and runaway shelters, domestic violence treatment and prevention and mental health programs for adults, children, adolescents and families.
The Village is funded primarily by the V.I. Health and Human Services departments and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Sion Hill, St. Croix, site provides residential care, behavioral health services and case management for individuals faced with the challenges of overcoming their addictions.
Over the years, The Village has expanded its services to include a prevention program, a progressive lifestyle program that deals primarily with adolescents and the new Adolescents in Recovery and Community Connections program that targets individuals ages 12 to 25 that have substance abuse issues. Offered on an outpatient basis, the program also includes a prevention program.
The unique thing about the program, according to Youth Service/Recovery Support Coordinator Maudiana John-Baptiste, is that they are not just working with the youth, they are also working with families.
“We may do all this fabulous work with the adolescents, but then they may go back to an environment where they aren’t able to maintain because the environment hasn’t changed,” she said. “They are going to the same house and the caregivers haven’t changed. With this kind of program, the caregiver does the work along with the child to make it easier to sustain and maintain the treatment.”
A crucial aspect is assertive continuing care, providing services long after the initial 12-week program. The team will check in with clients and their families regularly. They may link them with other community services to get the support they need, help with applications for services such as food stamps or assist them with the Labor Department process to find a job.
“Some programs say ‘you’re finished, here’s your certificate, goodbye,’ and that doesn’t work so well,” John-Baptiste said. “It’s a process where you’re learning to use better coping skills. You’re learning that you don’t have to use substances in order to cope. You’re learning how to communicate better. Without that additional support, it’s sometimes hard to deal with, so we provide that continual support to individuals as long as they need it.”
Education is a crucial part of the Adolescents in Recovery and Community Connections program, empowering youth and caregivers to make better-informed choices.
“Seeing someone for an hour or two hours a week, that’s not enough to carry home with them,” John-Baptiste said. “We tell the caregiver that this is what we’re working on and this is your homework and this is the role you have to play. There’s a lot of cultural barriers, too, that we have to break through.”
The pandemic has driven an uptick in substance abuse — including in adolescents. It is a situation that they have never been in before with new stresses caused by the isolation of not going to school or having little social interaction, which plays an important role in mental wellbeing.
More young people are turning to marijuana or alcohol, John-Baptiste said, because, for the most part, they work. They don’t know how to cope any other way yet, she said.
With Adolescents in Recovery, she hopes to give them better coping mechanisms without resorting to alcohol or drugs.
The Village had some adjusting to do as well to navigate additional health guidelines. As COVID restrictions change, the program will have to be flexible with virtual group and private sessions, taking into account that many of their clients don’t have online access.
“This is a field where flexibility is key, anyway,” she said. “It’s one thing to learn something in a book, but it’s a very different thing when you are applying it and working with real people with real emotions and real-life situations happening. Flexibility and empathy are the two greatest tools that you can have in this field anyway, so COVID is just additional practice for us.”
Adolescents in Recovery is in the process of training staff, introducing the program to community partners and preparing to service clients by the end of January. In addition to the St. Croix office, an office will open in Nisky Center on St. Thomas with a counselor and a case manager. For the first year, they hope to serve a minimum of 50 clients, which will increase to 100 next year.
“WestCare’s motto is about uplifting the human spirit. That’s their motto across the board, I think it still fits here in the V.I.,” John-Baptiste said. “We do a good job of beating down the human spirit, but I think especially with this program, it will be recognizing that, at the core, we are human and we will be teaching and be uplifters of that human spirit.
For more information, call 340-718-3310.