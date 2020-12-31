OCTOBER
Oct. 5: A fire at Fort Mylner Shopping Center on St. Thomas destroys nearly one dozen businesses.
Oct. 6: The 33rd Legislature unanimously approves a bill to create a nine-member “compensation commission” and give it the authority to set salaries for the Senate and the government’s top leadership. The legislation undoes a clause in the V.I. Code that ties lawmakers’ salaries to that of the lowest paid executive branch commissioner
Oct. 7: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurs 40 miles southeast of St. John. No damage is reported.
Oct. 8: The V.I. Housing Finance Authority breaks ground on a 57-lot turnkey development of affordable homes in Estate Fortuna on St. Thomas.
Oct. 9: Moe’s Fresh Market opens its third store at Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas.
Oct. 9: Gov. Bryan nominates Marvin Pickering to head Casino Control Commission.
Oct. 10: St. Thomas resident Edna Eleanor Carty celebrates her 105th birthday.
Oct. 12: The V.I. Port Authority celebrates the completion of a 24,000 square foot aviation hangar at King Airport on St. Thomas. The hangar — built in partnership with Standard Aviation — aims to attract luxury travelers.
Oct. 14: Raven Phillips is crowned Miss University of the Virgin Islands.
Oct. 16: The territory records its 21st COVID-19 death.
Oct. 16: V.I. Attorney General Denise George announces she will not pursue further criminal action against St. Croix radio station owner Jonathan Cohen after the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals declines to review a three-judge panel’s decision that Jonathan Cohen’s pardon for tax crimes includes a restitution order.
Oct. 19: Gov. Bryan demands the resignation of Finance Commissioner Kirk Callwood after learning that the commissioner used $109,500 within his allotted budget to recognize and pay 37 of his employees without authorization.
Oct. 21: The V.I. Port Authority Governing Board authorizes negotiation of a land lease between the Port Authority and Global Solutions LLC to build a 120-room Best Western Hotel on 10 acres near Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix.
Oct. 22: The Trump administration signs a preliminary agreement to pursue a land swap between the National Park Service and the Virgin Islands. The swap includes an 11-acre parcel on St. John and Whistling Cay located north of St. John. Once complete, the exchange allows local officials to begin development of a K-12 public school within the 11-acre parcel, located in Estate Catherineberg.
Oct. 23: Gov. Bryan signs legislation that extends the territory’s state of emergency through Dec. 8.
Oct. 26: Gov. Bryan vetoes four bills that he says encroach on his executive authority and is a brazen attempt by lawmakers to expand their control over the Public Service Commission and the V.I. Water and Power Authority Governing Board. The bills had established minimum criteria for the Governing Board and Public Service Commission, and also suspends and replaces WAPA’ Governing Board with a Management and Oversight Review Committee.
Oct. 26: Gov. Bryan approves legislation that requires the Waste Management Authority to designate disposal sites throughout the territory for waste tires and creating the Waste Tire Management and Disposal Fund.
Oct. 26: Gov. Bryan approves legislation that undoes a clause in the V.I. Code that ties senator salaries to the lowest paid executive branch commissioner. The bill creates the V.I. Public Officials Compensation Commission to recommend the salaries of legislators, commissioners, assistant commissioners, the governor and lieutenant governor.
Oct. 26: Gov. Bryan approves legislation that enacts the Virgin Islands Ratepayers’ Bill of rights which provides recourse and redress to individuals when confronted with concerns or issues with public utilities.
Oct. 29: The V.I. Port Authority launches the first phase of the Rohlsen Airport’s Terminal Expansion on St. Croix. This phase addresses major capacity and concession deficiencies in the current pre-clearance area that serve mainland and Puerto Rico flights.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 2: V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor announces the departments initiative to place firearms units at the territory’s airports to try and halt the flow of imported weapons.
Nov. 3: The territory records its 23rd COVID-19-related death.
Nov. 3: Incumbent St. Croix district Senators Oakland Benta and Allison deGazon and St. Thomas-St. John district Senators Athniel “Bobby” Thomas and Stedman Hodge Jr. lose their re-election bids for the 34th Legislature. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett easily wins re-election, and residents vote in favor of a referendum to enact legislation for a sixth constitutional convention.
Nov. 6: Alicia Walters-Ramos of St. Croix Educational Complex High School is named the 2020-2021 St. Croix District Teacher of the Year.
Nov. 7: The University of the Virgin Islands announces Alfonzo Duncan as its new head coach for its men’s basketball team.
Nov. 9: Virgin Islands native Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, an associate professor of internal medicine, public health, and management at Yale University, is named as one of three co-chairs of President-elect Joseph Biden’s new COVID-19 Advisory Board.
Nov. 12: Christina Marie Senosa of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School is named the 2020-2021 St. Thomas-St. John District Teacher of the Year. Senosa’s win marks the first time that an international teacher has won the top teaching award.
Nov. 16: St. Croix native Regina Browne is promoted to deputy director of planning and preparedness for the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency. She had previously served in multiple roles at VITEMA since 2018.
Nov. 17: The V.I. Water and Power Authority resumes its disconnection policy for customer accounts more than 20 days overdue. WAPA late fees and disconnections had been waived since March to ease the burden on residents coping with the financial blow of COVID-19.
Nov. 18: Virgin Islander Kacen Callender’s “King and the Dragonflies” wins the 2020 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature.
Nov. 20: Kent Bernier resigns from the V.I. Public Services Commission.
Nov. 20: Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. withdraws his proposed online tax bill following a public outcry over the threat of higher prices on online purchases.
Nov. 24: Gov. Albert Bryan calls the 33rd Legislature into special session on Dec. 3. To consider a second attempt at refinancing the territory’s debts and providing millions of dollars to the Government Employees’ Retirement System.
DECEMBER
Dec. 1: University of the Virgin Islands president David Hall announces the institution’s intent to begin a hybrid of both in person and virtual instruction in the spring semester of 2021.
Dec. 3: The University of the Virgin Islands announces its decision to cancel its spring 2021 athletic season due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases on the U.S. mainland.
Dec. 8: The 33rd Legislature approves Gov. Bryan’s request to extend the territory’s state of emergency declaration through Feb. 6.
Dec. 8: The 33rd Legislature rejects the Bryan administration’s measure to refinance roughly $1 billion of debt and channel savings toward the government’s ailing pension system during a special session on St. Thomas.
Dec. 9: The V.I. Education Department announces plans for certain grade levels to begin the spring semester with a “hybrid model” of both in-person and virtual instruction, while others will resume 100% in-person classes.
Dec. 9: The U.S. Department of the Interior and the operator of Caneel Bay Resort on St. John reach a “good faith” agreement to move forward with environmental assessments of the property, a necessary step toward a long-term lease and the reopening of the storm-damaged retreat.
Dec. 10: U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy issues a revised order that prohibits the V.I. government from collecting excise tax on importers until officials first prove they are prepared to collect it on local manufacturers.
Dec. 11: The 69th annual Crucian Christmas Festival launches its virtual celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dec. 11: The 33rd Legislature approves legislation providing for the construction of ramps or walkways in at least two beaches in each island district that would allow persons with disabilities access to the beaches.
Dec. 11: The 33rd Legislature adopts a measure to rename the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas the Orville Kean Campus Center. Kean served as a former president of UVI.
Dec. 11: The 33rd Legislature approves Marvin Pickering as the chairman of the V.I. Casino Control Commission.
Dec. 11: VIGL Operations LLC announces it decision to withdraw from agreements to operate the territory’s horse racing tracks on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
Dec. 13: The Fruit Bowl on St. Thomas celebrates 45 years in business.
Dec. 14: The first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive in the V.I.
Dec. 14: Citing the spike of COVID-19 cases in the territory, Gov. Bryan orders nightclubs closed effective Dec. 15 and bars closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 8.
Dec. 17: Wyndham Destinations announce the reopening of Limetree Beach Resort by Club Wyndham and Club Wyndham Elysian Beach Resort after a three-year hiatus.
Dec. 20: The Community Foundation of the V.I. celebrates 30 years of serving the territory.
Dec. 21: Gov. Bryan calls the 33rd Legislature into special session to consider a third debt refinancing bill.
Dec. 23: The Lovango Resort and Beach Club opens on Lovango Cay.
Dec. 23: The Virgin Islands Hemp Commission issues its first license to produce hemp in the territory to Crucian Hemp Farms.
Dec. 24: The Native Son launches weekend ferry service between St. Thomas and St. Croix.
Dec. 29: The 33rd Legislature votes to send Gov. Bryan’s debt refinancing bill to the Senate Finance Committee for further consideration.
Dec. 31: Public Works Commissioner Nelson Petty resigns to take a position in the private sector.