A homeless man was arrested for possession of stolen property after the owner of a St. Thomas trucking company tracked down his missing equipment to Mitchell Motel, the abandoned government-owned building in Contant, according to V.I. Police.
Jon Strain Jr., 55, was arrested Sunday and charged with buying, receiving, or possessing stolen property.
The victim told police he was in the area of Crown Bay earlier that day when he saw a man, later identified as Strain, wheeling items toward the former Addelita Cancryn school field that belonged to the victim’s trucking company, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The victim said he took photos and video, and confronted Strain, who apologized and said he would return the items, according to the fact sheet.
But the victim told police that a citizen notified him that some of his equipment was in Mitchell Motel, and the victim went to the area and saw Strain on the porch outside one of the abandoned rooms.
Officers helped the victim search the property, including abandoned vehicles around the building, and located some but not all of his missing equipment, which was valued at over $800, according to the fact sheet.
An officer said that “several homeless citizens that reside in Mitchell Motel told him that they saw Mr. Strain carrying the items” into the property, and they learned that Strain has been living in the building.
Strain was arrested three times in 2018 on charges including grand larceny and burglary, and pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property, according to court records.
Strain was arrested again in December 2019 and charged with grand larceny after he was caught on surveillance video removing tools from a vehicle parked in Sub Base. He pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was sentenced on May 18, 2021 to a one-year suspended sentence, and ordered to enroll in a residential treatment program at The Village on St. Croix, according to court records.
