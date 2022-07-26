A homeless man was arrested for possession of stolen property after the owner of a St. Thomas trucking company tracked down his missing equipment to Mitchell Motel, the abandoned government-owned building in Contant, according to V.I. Police.

Jon Strain Jr., 55, was arrested Sunday and charged with buying, receiving, or possessing stolen property.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.