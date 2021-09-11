A third suspect has been charged in a 2019 case involving a shootout with federal agents in Haulover Bay on St. John, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert announced Friday.
Joan Morales Nolasco, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, was arrested and appeared Thursday before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller in U.S. District Court for his initial hearing.
Morales Nolasco was extradited from the Dominican Republic and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; conspiracy to traffic controlled substances; attempt to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession and discharge of firearms during and in relation to a crime of violence.
According to an affidavit filed by an FBI Task Force officer, agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations unit were patrolling the north coast of St. John near Haulover Bay on Sept. 25, 2019, in an area known as a smuggling location where traffickers offload large shipments of cash and narcotics.
At around 7:30 p.m., agents saw a vehicle carrying multiple people approaching a trail to Haulover Bay on the main road, and two people carrying firearms got out and walked down a trail to the beach, according to the affidavit.
Agents confronted the armed men on the trail and yelled “police,” at which point the men fired multiple rounds at the agents, who “returned fire, striking one of the individuals.”
A federal agent was struck by rounds fired by the suspects in the shootout and returned fire in self-defense, striking Rammer Andres Guerrero-Morales.
The agent suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and ankle, according to a statement issued by a CBP spokesperson. Three other agents on the surveillance team were unharmed.
The wounded agent was treated and released from the hospital.
Agents recovered two firearms at the scene, including an AR-15 style .233-caliber rifle and a Glock .40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine, according to the affidavit.
“The other individual on the trail fled the area on foot and was not apprehended by agents,” according to the affidavit. “The other unknown persons fled the area in the vehicle in which they had arrived,” believed to be a Jeep Wrangler.
Pena Columna, a Dominican man who lives on St. John and owns a Jeep Wrangler, agreed to an interview with police and said he was approached by a Dominican drug trafficker who offered him $10,000 to serve as a driver to move 100 kilograms of cocaine from Haulover Bay, according to the affidavit.
Pena told agents he drove four men, including Guerrero-Morales, in his Jeep to Haulover Bay after dark, and when they arrived at the trailhead, two men with guns walked down the trail, while two others stayed in the vehicle.
Pena said that a few minutes later, “he heard the sound of gunfire and that the two individuals in his Jeep started yelling, ‘It’s a rip-off! Get us out of here!’” so he left and drove the pair in the vehicle to Cruz Bay, according to the affidavit.
Before they reached Cruz Bay, the men had Pena pull the vehicle over and left on foot carrying black duffel bags, according to the affidavit.
Guerrero-Morales and Pena Columna were previously arrested and are currently awaiting trial. The defendants face up to life in federal prison, according to Shappert.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Albino.