Ameade Williams, 27, is finally facing charges in the 2018 murder of Emile Brin on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police.
Williams was extradited from West Virginia on Thursday after he finished serving a federal prison sentence there on Nov. 26.
Williams was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree arson, second-degree arson, misprision of a felony, and accessory after the fact. Bail was set at $1 million, and he is currently jailed at the Bureau of Corrections.
The St. Croix division of the Superior Court did not make Friday’s video conference advice-of-rights hearing public.
Williams was previously charged on Nov. 4, 2016, with several felonies, and was released to the third-party custody of A’keem Stanley on May 23, 2018.
According to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court, instead of helping authorities make sure Williams didn’t break the law, Stanley instead helped Williams kill Brin on July 14, 2018, inside a Frederiksted home.
Stanley is accused of holding Brin down as Williams first choked and then placed a plastic bag over Brin’s head to suffocate him, before he was wrapped in a sheet and stuffed into the trunk of a car that was later set on fire, according to court records.
During a subsequent search of Stanley’s home on Sept. 11, 2018, while charges were still pending against Williams, police seized a Kel-Tec pistol from the living room and a Taurus 9 mm pistol from a bedroom where Stanley was located.
While Williams claimed ownership of both firearms, Stanley told police that he’d seen the firearms being brought into the home two weeks earlier, but failed to report the guns to police or the court.
Williams was sentenced in September 2019 to 41 months in prison for possession of a firearm while under federal indictment.
That same month, Stanley and a third man, Josiah Sharplis, 22, who is accused of helping dispose of Brin’s body, were arrested by V.I. Police.
Stanley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 21, according to court records. Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence him to 25 years in prison.
Sharplis is still awaiting trial, and a status conference in his case is set for Dec. 28.