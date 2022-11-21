TORTOLA — Every nook and cranny of the 15-square-mile island of Anegada is expected to be dotted with visitors and locals alike enjoying everything lobster and the shared love of music.
In fact, there’s no more room at the proverbial inn for this weekend’s Anegada Lobster Fest.
“Two months before Anegada Lobster Fest — it’s the first time that businesses have reached out to the BVI Tourist Board and said that there’s no more accommodations in Anegada and that’s remarkable,” Lobster Fest Chairman Carnel “King Claw” Clyne told The Daily news.
Indeed, thousands are expected over the weekend for the three-day festival dubbed the “Caribbean’s largest gastronomical adventure.” Activities kick off with Friday’s Lobster Crawl, as well as bar hopping, covering many of the island’s favorite watering holes.
“Ten restaurants on Anegada are anxiously looking forward to preparing their specialties for all to sample,” BVI Tourist Board and Film Commission Press Officer Keith Dawson said in a statement. “Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to indulge in lobster prepared in over 10 different ways – lobster wraps, lobster ice-cream and grilled lobster — to name a few.”
He added that the “scavenger hunt-styled event” encourages everyone to take advantage of the many available ways to get around the island “while exploring all the participating restaurants and attractions on Anegada.”
Tourism Director Clive McCoy said the event is a draw for tourism.
“In addition to promoting gastronomical tourism, the event is expected to promote the major attractions to explore and the activities to experience on Anegada,” he said.
Clyne said the event is a huge draw to the island – and it is precisely what organizers had hoped.
“One of the reasons we created the Anegada Lobster Fest in the first place was because many people hadn’t been to Anegada and if they’d been, they’ve been just to one place, and that’s it,” he said. “We have set things up like a scavenger hunt —not just to say you’ve going to Anegada, but you’ve been all over Anegada.”
So, what can visitors expect?
“We have the 10 participating restaurants, plenty food and all serving $10 lobster samples. There’ll be plenty music, every restaurant has its own draw in terms of deejays and live bands,” Clyne said.
For those not into the party scene, Clyne said there will be other events including horseback riding at the Francis Family Farms and various tours. Among them will be that of Sherwin Faulkner and Kenrick Walcott’s Conch Shell Mound.
“They have a way of making it interactive, picking fresh conchs, cutting them up and making ceviche right in front of you, basically giving that personal experience,” he said.
The Faulkner Museum, which honors Theodolph Faulkner, and is said to have led the 1949 great march on Tortola that resulted in the restoration of the legislative council, will have tours as will the the iguana sanctuary and Fisherman’s Wharf.
According to Clyne, the fest also does booming business for car rental companies. So much so that “four to five barges are coming with people and cars from Tortola and Virgin Gorda.”
He said that for the first time, more than one ferry service will run from the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“Whatever is causing this buzz, our marketing team has done their best to put out videos and jingles to add to getting people to the Anegada Lobster Fest,” he said.