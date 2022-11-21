Lobster

Liston Potter of Potter’s By The Sea and his Chef Cledius Sam welcomed patrons to the ninth Anegada Lobster Fest in 2021.

 Daily News file photo

TORTOLA — Every nook and cranny of the 15-square-mile island of Anegada is expected to be dotted with visitors and locals alike enjoying everything lobster and the shared love of music.

In fact, there’s no more room at the proverbial inn for this weekend’s Anegada Lobster Fest.