ST. CROIX — Thousands from near and far turned out over the first two days of the annual Agriculture and Food Fair.
Today, thousands more will flock to the fairgrounds in Estate Lower Love for the final of the three-day fair, now in its 51st year with the theme “Agriculture: Growing Today for Tomorrow … You, Me, All Ah We.”
The theme was echoed on Saturday during the opening ceremony, with many of the dignitaries in attendance acknowledging the importance of building on agriculture products and the industry as a whole.
The three-day fair attracts an average 30,000 people and is the biggest display of locally grown produce and livestock as well as cultural cuisine and drinks.
Clusters of people — residents and visitors — filed into the fairgrounds to experience sensory stimulation overload from tasty food and drinks, diverse music, handmade merchandise, live bands and daily fashion shows, a petting zoo and children’s games among others.
During the opening ceremony dignitaries and fair organizers heaped praise on a number of honorees for their work and dedication to the fair, its growth and development over the years.
The Farmer’s Market was named in honor of Edna Santiago while the Livestock Pavilion was named in honor of Wendell Cox. Produce Farmer of the Year Artherley and Magdalene William and Livestock Farmer of the year Allan Vanterpool were also honored for their contributions and hard work.
The fairgrounds was named in honor of longtime culture bearer, mocko jumbie, educator and fair board member Willard John.
On Saturday, once the opening ceremony was over, many made a bee-line to the Food Pavilion, which honored Crucian cook Emily Hansen. Hansen, who learned to cook from her parents a young girl, now owns a restaurant and is a fair favorite,
Vendors from various states and Caribbean islands, including the British Virgin Islands, joined local vendors in featuring an array of gastronomical delights to include souse, fried chicken, pates, crab and rice, roastbeef and seafood. There were also fritters, cakes and pastries, fruit stews and homemade candies — some to be shipped off-island to friends — arts and crafts, furniture, woodworks, pepper sauce, dried seasonings, teas, garden and ornamental plants, clothes, leather goods, hats, toys, jewelry, incense, oils among others were on offer.
Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson said agriculture and food production is the core of any society and everyone has a part to play in building the industry.
“Our soil is still fertile and our people should continue to be passionate in utilizing the land to provide for ourselves,” he said, while encouraging those who have adopted the trending boxed gardens and backyard farming to continue building on what they have, and to learn more about industry advances.
Nelson heaped praise on his staff, fair board members and volunteers as did Senate President Novelle E. Francis, Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. echoed those sentiments, and noted that the territory’s agriculture product is also helps tourism and must be supported and developed. According to Bryan, his administration has taken a step in that direction by providing $2.2 million in support of the territory’s Agriculture Plan and by signing legislation allowing for recreational cannabis use in the territory.
Chinua Adebayo was among the many taking in the scenery, smiling during a video call with his brother in Florida who couldn’t make it because he was ill and couldn’t travel.
“Oh, he loved the fair and wished he could be here so I’m just showing him all the things that are here this year and getting his list of goodies to take back,” he said. “The fair is very good for St. Croix and I never leave until I get some teas, local honey and pepper sauce.”
Sylvester Meade sat under the shade of a tamarind tree with a plate of fried fish and two large Johnny Cakes in one hand and a cup of passion fruit juice in another. A small bag of sugar cane, cut in bite-sized pieces sat in the grass near him.
“My teenagers wanted to come to the fair and they want to stay here all day, but I walked around and now I’m tired,” he said. “I don’t know where they went, but when they are ready, they will know where to find me —right here.”
Entertainment over the weekend included quelbe music, poertry, moko jumbies, quadrille, reggae music, fashion show, calypso, gospel, and more.
One of the most popular section of the fear was the Livestock Pavilion with petting stations for the smaller animals to include chickens and rabbits. Among the Zoo enclosurewere, peacocks, ducks, ponies, sheep, goats, donkeys, pigs, cattle, and birds of all descriptions.
Debbie Sterling, visiting from Connecticut, was in awe of the creative artwork from recycled materials – all made by local students. “The crafts are so beautiful and they are of animals so it fits well into the theme of the fair,” she said. “Look at the peacock and the chickens. Even the fish, they are made from recycled water bottles, they are just so beautiful and creative.”
Sterling said she has visited St. Croix before, but never in time for the fair and she was glad she was able to make it this year in addition to snorkeling and other activities to enjoy around the island.
Gates open at 9 a.m. today until 6. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and $3 for children under 12.