Thousands of students tested ahead of return to in-person education

It wasn’t a school day on Saturday, but still more than 2,000 students were taking a test, only this one they couldn’t study for.
Students from Julius Sprauve School on St. John; Joseph Gomez, Ulla F. Muller, Jane E. Tuitt and Joseph Sibilly elementary schools, and Addelita Cancryn Intermediate School on St. Thomas; and Pearl B Larsen, Juanita Gardine, Lew Muckle, Ricard Richards and Claude O. Markoe elementary schools and John H. Woodson Junior High School on St. Croix received COVID-19 tests Saturday in school fields and parking lots across the territory.
During the day, 2,360 students were tested with 39 students testing positive, a 1.6 percent positivity rate, substantially bellow the territory’s 9.45 percent seven-day positivity rate as reported by the V.I. Health Department on Saturday.
“These test results are important and provide us a baseline to know the health of our student population returning to our campuses beginning Jan. 24,” Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said in a prepared statement on Saturday. “We are extremely pleased with today’s turnout and thank parents for their support. We are grateful that our positive cases are manageable and wish the affected students a speedy recovery.”
Drive-through and walk-up testing were conducted at five sites across the territory, and students received a sweet treat while they waited to be tested, Education officials said.
On St. Thomas, 258 students were tested at the Joseph A. Gomez field and 900 at a parking lot adjacent to the Charlotte Amalie High School campus; on St. Croix, 507 students were tested at the Charles Harwood Complex parking lot and 445 were tested at the St. Croix Educational Complex High School lot; on St. John, 250 students were tested at the Port Authority’s lot at Enighed Pond.
Education Department volunteers were stationed at each site and will continue to be so as students are tested through Wednesday ahead of their returning to class over the coming days.
Volunteers will also be at bus stops to assist students and parents at schools, officials said.
“I want to thank the dedicated employees of the VIDE who answered my call to volunteerism and represented what it means to be a true team player,” Berry-Benjamin said in Saturday’s statement. “Special thanks to the Department of Health and its private partners and the Virgin Islands Police Department for making this first day of testing a success. We look forward to continuing this important effort through next Thursday.”