Robbery 1

The Mongoose Junction shopping center, the scene of Wednesday’s armed robbery.

 Photo by V.I. POLICE DEPARTMENT

Three gunmen remain at large after ransacking a jewelry store in a busy shopping area on St. John mid-day Wednesday, according to V.I. Police.

The 911 emergency call center received a robbery report at 1:14 p.m. at Imperial Jewelers in Mongoose Junction, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.

