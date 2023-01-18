Three gunmen remain at large after ransacking a jewelry store in a busy shopping area on St. John mid-day Wednesday, according to V.I. Police.
The 911 emergency call center received a robbery report at 1:14 p.m. at Imperial Jewelers in Mongoose Junction, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Three men entered the store with guns and stole jewelry, and also caused serious damages, according to the 911 report.
The men left on foot headed towards Northshore Road, police said.
Dratte said police would provide additional updates as they become available.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers U.S.V.I. at 800-222-8477.
