ST. THOMAS — Three people were arrested in two separate incidents at King Airport after airport workers found guns in their luggage, according to affidavits filed by V.I. Police.
Two people, Esther Valiere and Marvin Rabsatt, were arrested Monday after Customs and Border Protection officials reportedly found a handgun in Rabsatt’s bag, which included some of Valiere’s clothing.
They were both charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction, and unauthorized possession of ammunition, which carries a possible seven years behind bars. They were both jailed on $60,000 each until their advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court on Wednesday.
Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney successfully argued that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Valiere knew there was a gun in Rabsatt’s luggage, and Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III ordered the charges against her dismissed.
But Carr did find probable cause for the charges against Rabsatt, who was found in possession of a 9mm Taurus loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, and one in the chamber, according to police.
Rabsatt told police he couldn’t register the weapon because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Carr noted that he’d also admitted to having the gun in the territory for a year, and had not declared it to the airline.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Rabsatt has previous arrests but has never been convicted of a crime, and Carr reduced Rabsatt’s bail from $60,000 to $30,000.
A third person, Naiya Johnson, was arrested Tuesday at King Airport after Transportation Security Administration officials discovered an unsecured firearm in her checked luggage, according to the affidavit filed by V.I. Police. She was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
Johnson admitted to ownership of the weapon, which was in an unlocked and unsecured lock box, along with 11 unsecured 9mm rounds of ammunition, and an unloaded magazine, according to police.
When asked if she had registered the weapon with V.I. Police, Johnson said “No, I didn’t know I had to,” according to the affidavit.
Police identified the gun as a Springfield Hellcat.
Matney said in court Wednesday that Johnson is from Georgia and is a 22-year-old college student who’s never been in trouble with the law.
“In Georgia it is not illegal to carry a firearm without a license,” Matney said.
Scales said the law is clear, and there’s no reason legal gun owners should not know what’s required of them when they travel with a firearm.
Johnson was visiting for three days and “I do not believe it was the intent of the Legislature to punish lawful carry of firearms, but to curb gun violence,” Matney added.
Carr agreed and told Scales that “technically, you are correct” but the law applied in this circumstance.
Carr reduced Johnson’s bail from $50,000 to $10,000 and said she may sign an unsecured appearance bond for 10% of the bail, or $1,000.