Three V.I. Bureau of Corrections officers have been indicted by a grand jury for falsifying documents in an attempt to cover up an assault on a detainee by two officers, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The officers, Maxwell Bryan, Elvin Bloice, and Jahmisha Bethelmie, were charged Thursday in connection with an incident that occurred on Sept. 17, according to the indictment.
The charging document does not specify where the incident occurred, but the case is being prosecuted in federal court on St. Croix.
The John Bell Adult Correctional Facility, also known as Golden Grove prison, is located on St. Croix.
Bryan and Bloice are both charged with deprivation of rights under color of law, following an assault on a detainee identified by the initials, “T.H.,” which resulted in bodily injury.
According to the indictment, Bryan and Bloice, “while acting under color of law, as sworn peace officers of the Virgin Islands and as Correctional Officers employed by the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections, while aiding and abetting each other, willfully deprived T.H., a pretrial detainee, of the right, protected and secured by the Constitution and laws of the United States, to due process of law, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a Correctional Officer.” Specifically, the defendant Maxwell Bryan, assaulted T.H., “resulting in bodily injury to T.H.”
Bryan is also charged with one count of falsification of records in federal investigations, after he wrote an incident report relating to the use of force incident, “by stating that he ‘held and lifted’ the inmate and ‘place[d] him in his cell,’ that no force was used, and that T.H. was not injured. The report was false in that it omitted the fact that Maxwell Bryan assaulted T.H., resulting in bodily injury,” according to the indictment.
Bloice and Bethelmie are each charged with the same crime after writing similar incident reports that omitted the fact that Bryan assaulted and injured the detainee, according to the indictment.
Bloice is also charged with lying to agents from the FBI.
According to the indictment, Bloice is facing one count of making material false statements, “by stating to FBI agents at their offices in St. Croix that Maxwell Bryan did not assault T.H.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, Bureau spokesman Kyza Callwood provided a lengthy statement, noting in part that the Bureau “conducted an exhaustive internal investigation” into the use of force incident, which “involved two corrections officers, a corrections recruit (i.e., trainee), and detainee TH.”
“Based on that investigation, the Bureau took disciplinary action against all three corrections officers between December 2021 and January 2022,” Callwood said in the statement. “The Bureau dismissed two of these individuals and suspended the third. This incident constituted the first occasion BOC received any notice of any concerns over use of force by any of these officers. The Bureau cannot discuss any further details of any internal employment matters.”
Further, he noted that the Bureau’s medical staff, “confirmed that Detainee TH did not sustain any serious injured during the incident. One of the Bureau’s physicians provided treatment for minor abrasions on the day of the incident.”
According to Callwood, “the Bureau maintains a zero-tolerance policy regulating the use-of- force on prisoners.”
“BOC policies prohibit the use of force against a prisoner as punishment, for discipline, to retaliate against and inmate/detainee, or to maliciously inflict pain. Each BOC officer receives training on these policies,” Callwood noted. “In addition to well-known policies and training, the Bureau also took the following steps to increase safety and security for its staff and the incarcerated population.”
Those steps, he said, included “installing over 300 high-definition surveillance cameras in its prison and jail since 2019; training corrections officers on crisis management techniques, which emphasize de-escalation and conflict avoidance techniques; empowering prisoners to report any concerns regarding use of force through the inmate grievance process; and holding corrections officers accountable in the event that they violate BOC policy on use of force.”
The statement further noted that “under the Bureau’s Rules and Regulations, any officer indicted for a felony is placed on leave without pay pending resolution of the criminal case.”
The St. Croix prison has been under federal monitoring since 1986, but despite 36 years of litigation by the U.S. Justice Department and oversight by court appointed independent monitors, the territory has failed to show that it is not leaving prisoners vulnerable to violence or neglect.
The Bureau is demonstrating “dangerously decreasing compliance” with staffing requirements at the prison on St. Croix, according to a report filed in April by the independent monitor.
In addition, “problems with incident reports continue to seem to indicate that the Territory’s efforts to improve compliance with those provisions remain ineffective, and inmate-on-inmate violence remains unabated.”
The St. Thomas jail has been under a similar consent decree since 1994, after the American Civil Liberties Union sued the Virgin Islands government on behalf of a plaintiff class of prisoners. The territory has failed to reach full compliance with the court’s orders in the 27 years since.
The Bureau will remain under federal oversight until the territory can prove prisoners are being housed according to constitutional standards of confinement.