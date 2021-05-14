V.I. Police and federal law enforcement agents executed a predawn raid Thursday at Aureo Diaz housing community on St. Croix that resulted in the arrest of three murder suspects.
The three men — Gilberto Rivera, Jr., 30; Luis A. Rivera, 36; and Jameel Williams, 27 — were each charged with first-degree murder and numerous related crimes in connection with an April 19 shooting that left two men dead and an 11-year-old girl injured.
They were jailed with bail set at $1 million each pending their advice-of-rights hearings in V.I. Superior Court, according to police spokesman Toby Derima.
Lt. Naomi Joseph, commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, said police have identified two other suspects who are currently on the mainland, Justin Nesbitt and Guillermo Rivera. Rivera was injured by gunfire on the night of the shooting and transferred to a hospital off-island for further treatment, and Joseph said police know where the men are and they will both be arrested and charged with murder.
The shooting occurred at around 7:46 p.m. on April 19 at the Aureo Diaz housing community, with four people struck by bullets — Michael Ramos, Juan Velasquez, Guillermo Rivera, and the 11-year-old child, who was on a nearby playground.
Ramos and Velazquez died of their wounds at Luis Hospital, St. Croix Police Chief Sidney Elskoe said at the time.
At 9:30 p.m. the same night, there was another shooting in the area of Cash and Carry in La Reine, which left Jovel Newton dead, Elskoe said.
In the second shooting, V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor also said at the time “we also had law enforcement who were involved in a proactive investigation.”
Police said Thursday that they could not provide any additional information about the investigation into Newton’s homicide.
Officials also declined to provide details about several aspects of Thursday’s raid, and Elskoe said he could not say whether any weapons had been recovered.
Police had previously said that the shooting started as an argument between neighbors who all lived in Aureo Diaz, and they did not elaborate on a possible motive Thursday.
“The elements of that argument, I cannot say at this time,” Elskoe said.
Assistant Attorney General Eric Chancellor, chief of the V.I. Justice Department’s criminal division, said prosecutors work with police to craft search warrants and bring cases to trial.
“We continue and always work with VIPD to ensure that we have a case that we can get a conviction on,” Chancellor said.
Thursday’s raid occurred at 4 a.m. and was a collaborative operation between V.I. Police, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Marshals.
“Some of you heard helicopters or planes flying around in the neighborhood — yes, that was part of this investigation,” Velinor said.
Police said they also enlisted the help of the V.I. National Guard, but would not say what resources were provided.
“That’s sensitive information,” Elskoe said.
According to Velinor, agents raided “four different locations simultaneously,” in an effort that took significant organization and planning.
“We weren’t going after individuals who were choirboys,” he said. “We were going after trigger pullers.”
St. Croix is on record pace for murders in 2021. With just more than one-third of the year in the record book, there have been 16 homicides on the island. To date, there has been two killings on St. Thomas and one on St. John. In all of 2020, there were 27 homicides on St. Croix, 20 on St. Thomas and none on St. John.
Anyone with information about the shootings or other crime in the territory is asked to contact police at 911, or 340-778-2211, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.