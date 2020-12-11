Three people have been charged with smuggling more than 800 pounds of cocaine aboard a vessel, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Murillo Gomez Eleuterio of Colombia and Randar Vasquez Munoz and Mainor Salazar Montero, both of Costa Rica, were arrested Nov. 26 and charged with possession of a controlled substance on board a vessel subject to U.S. jurisdiction.
A special agent with the Drug Enforcement administration filed a criminal complaint Friday, which was unsealed by Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller Tuesday.
According to the affidavit filed in the case, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James intercepted a vessel after it was spotted approximately 115 nautical miles off the coast of Isla Del Malpelo, Colombia on Nov. 26.
The vessel was in international waters traveling “in a known drug trafficking vector,” with no flag or markings, and the Coast Guard saw fuel barrels and “packages consistent with contraband” on the deck, according to the affidavit.
Because the vessel and its crew made no claim of nationality, they were subject to U.S. jurisdiction under international maritime law.
The Coast Guard seized 11 bales from the vessel weighing approximately 840 pounds, which tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.
Assistant U.S. Attorney General Donna Rainwater has asked the court to detain all three co-defendants without bond while they await trial, and filed motions arguing that they are likely to flee prosecution because sentencing guidelines for the offense range from 15 to 19 years in federal prison.
Rainwater argued that Eleuterio and Montero have no ties to the Virgin Islands and pose a danger to the community and a “serious risk of flight” if they’re released from jail.
Munoz has a criminal history of similar drug trafficking offenses, including a 2013 case in which he was arrested for possession with intent to distribute 460 kilograms of cocaine, Rainwater wrote. “Most recently, in 2018 he was arrested off the coast of Golfito, Costa Rica for transporting over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine.”