An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Human Services Department group home on St. Croix is confined to the home's young residents.
According to the department, one resident has experienced mild symptoms and two other children are COVID-positive, but asymptomatic. No staff members have tested positive, although the department still awaits results from four tests.
The Anna's Hope Group Home had taken a number of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including suspending visitation to the facility, temperature checks and health surveys for staff entering the facility. However, in light of the breakout, the department is reevaluating a recent decision to allow residents to leave the facility to receive specialized services.
“All measures are being taken to resume the safety that Group Home residents and staff enjoyed for more than a year since the pandemic began,” according to a statement prepared by Strategic Planning and Operations Director Michelle Francis.
The infected children are being cared for in quarantine and all individuals who may have come in contact with the children or been in an area that may have been exposed to the virus are being contacted.
Because the facility is a residential facility, it will remain open, according to the department which said it will continue to monitor residents and staff for the virus and clean and disinfect the home.