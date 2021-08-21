The V.I. Police Department is searching for three men who stole cash from bar staff at gunpoint Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. when officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery at Rossie’s Bar & Restaurant in Estate Richmond, St. Croix, according to police spokesman Toby Derima.
Officers found that “three slim males entered through the rear of the establishment with guns drawn. The suspects took cash and fled,” Derima said.
Police did not provide any additional details about the crime, or a specific description of the suspects. This case is under investigation.
If you have information about the robbery, contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.