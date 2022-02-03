Three of the 12 inmates who went before the V.I. Parole Board in December and January have been granted parole, according to the V.I. Bureau of Corrections.
One of the men, Joel Vicars, was convicted of second-degree murder and grand larceny. Vicars shot Dennis Corraspe Jr. to death at Magens Bay beach in 2007, and he pleaded guilty in 2009 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to court records.
Another man convicted of second-degree murder and parole revocation, Nathaniel Hazel, was also granted parole, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Bureau spokesman Kyza Callwood.
The third man granted parole, Abdul Pemberton, was convicted of unauthorized possession of a firearm. Pemberton pleaded guilty in two cases stemming from arrests in 2016 and 2018, and was sentenced in February 2021 to serve five years in prison, with credit for time served, according to court records.
Nine of the inmates whose cases were up for review will remain incarcerated, including Stephanie Ziegler.
Ziegler, 49, was driving on Queen Mary Highway in April 2018 when she struck a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Fatima Brown. Brown was ejected through the front window of her Toyota sedan and later succumbed to her injuries.
Ziegler pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, and was sentenced in December 2018 to five years in prison. Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks also ordered Ziegler’s driver’s license be suspended for 10 years.
Shawn Joseph, also known as Akeem Williams, was convicted of second-degree murder, and use of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime. Joseph was charged with the April 2009 shooting murder of 24-year-old Jonah Andrews, and pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors to lesser charges. He was sentenced to serve 15 years behind bars in 2013.
Charlesworth Gonsalves was convicted of second-degree aggravated rape, child abuse, and domestic violence. Gonsalves was charged in 2013 with sexually assaulting a child, and convicted by a jury in 2016. He appealed, and the V.I. Supreme Court upheld his convictions in 2019.
Josiah Hodge, convicted of second-degree murder, and unauthorized use of an unlicensed firearm during the commission of a crime. Hodge was sentenced to 16 years in 2018 for his admitted role in the murder of Gregory LeBlanc, 41, on Back Street in August 2013.
Other inmates denied parole are Isaiah Simmonds, convicted of third-degree assault; Richard Ireland, convicted of first-degree assault; Nicholas Albert, convicted of first-degree murder while he was a minor and escape from jail; and Jahmal Todman, convicted of possession of a firearm in a school zone.