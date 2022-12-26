A coalition of nonprofits in the St. Thomas-St. John District are taking on a long tradition routinely celebrated on the island of St. John.
The organizations are coming together to provide gifts, appliances, and services to people around the community on Three Kings Day, the day that it was believed that three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts.
Police Capt. Sandra Colburne, president of the Institute for Social Change, told the Daily News that the activity was taken on two years ago during the pandemic.
“We decided to go around the island and give out presents,” Colburne said. “That was the time of COVID, and people were struggling. We were able to collect a lot of gifts — 800 to 900 presents.”
Searching for more ways to help people in need, Colburne got in contact with Family Resources, Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands, and individuals who work with service providers such as Desiree Lambertis to identify individual families to help. From there, the project of giving during the holidays took off. While it started on St. Thomas, this year the group will also distribute gifts on St. John.
Volunteers, on Friday, Jan. 6, will fan out throughout the community. Children volunteers will be participating and learning to be “good stewards” and interact with residents. In addition, Civil Air Patrol, V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services and St. Thomas and St. John Rescue will assist.
Colburne and her teams identify those in need, including caregivers, and provide for them on an individual level. Several companies like Alpine Securities, Catholic Charities, and the Institution of Social Change have offered their services to help this effort. Individuals also donate and provide their services. From gift cards to appliances to furniture, once a need is identified, they will work to provide it for you.
Donations are collected in bins at every fire station. To volunteer or give a personal donation, call Captain Colburne at (340)244-6539.