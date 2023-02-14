ST. THOMAS — Three men were charged with attempted murder and numerous gun crimes Saturday, after leading police on a vehicle chase through downtown and attempting to drive over one officer in the process, according to V.I. Police.
The three men, Ja’Haile Clendinen, 23, Akwany Dore, 26, and Khalid Smith, 22, were each arrested and charged with 19 crimes, including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, aggravated assault and battery, constructive possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Clendinen and Smith were also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the charging document.
The three men were jailed until their advice-of-rights hearings, with bail set at $150,000 each.
The case began Saturday when members of the Special Operations Bureau and V.I. Police Intel Unit were conducting surveillance in and around a restaurant in Vitraco Mall, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police in V.I. Superior Court.
Police had received information that there would be an individual there with drugs and guns, and had a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Officers watched three men “drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana” outside of the restaurant, and saw Clendinen “taking a large clear glass jar filled with a green leafy substance, later tested as marijuana, out of a dark-colored backpack,” and smoke some of the cannabis, according to the fact sheet.
The three men went to the suspect vehicle and drove away, and police followed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Police tried to get the vehicle to pull over just after Market Square, and one officer “walked up onto the sidewalk approaching the vehicle when the vehicle abruptly turned onto the sidewalk and came at me,” according to the fact sheet.
The officer tried to squeeze against their police vehicle, and there was a utility pole “directly in front of me, off to my left side slightly. I feared for my life,” according to the fact sheet.
“The vehicle’s right-side fender and front bumper struck the light pole, saving my life; it made the driver veer back towards the right; the light pole fell coming towards me and landed right at my feet,” according to the fact sheet. “The glass from the globe of the light pole crumbled down around my unit and my head, and the vehicle dragged the light pole down the street with sparks flying from the light pole caused by the vehicle dragging it.”
Police followed the vehicle west as it dragged the light pole, and the driver stopped and both passengers got out and fled, according to the fact sheet. Police immediately surrounded the vehicle and detained the driver and owner of the vehicle, Dore, while other officers chased after the other two suspects on foot.
Bystanders in the area told police they saw the suspects “carrying an assault rifle that looked like a machine gun and a handgun running toward the former Golden Dragon restaurant,” according to the fact sheet.
Officers searched the building and located Clendinen and Smith, who surrendered and were taken into custody, police said.
Police continued searching the building for weapons, and located a black pistol stashed inside an electrical box. In the vehicle, police said they found a “huge” bag of marijuana, several firearm magazines and a variety of ammunition, according to the fact sheet.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.