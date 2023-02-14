ST. THOMAS — Three men were charged with attempted murder and numerous gun crimes Saturday, after leading police on a vehicle chase through downtown and attempting to drive over one officer in the process, according to V.I. Police.

The three men, Ja’Haile Clendinen, 23, Akwany Dore, 26, and Khalid Smith, 22, were each arrested and charged with 19 crimes, including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, aggravated assault and battery, constructive possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

