Three men have been arrested and charged with repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police.

Ajani Nicholas, 18, and Kevin Nicholas, 20, were charged Friday with aggravated second-degree rape in connection with the rape of a minor that occurred in Christiansted in December.

