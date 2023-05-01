Three men have been arrested and charged with repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police.
Ajani Nicholas, 18, and Kevin Nicholas, 20, were charged Friday with aggravated second-degree rape in connection with the rape of a minor that occurred in Christiansted in December.
On Sunday, police also arrested 18-year-old Sincere Williams of Upper Love and charged him with second-degree aggravated rape.
Bail is set at $75,000 for each of the three suspects, who are jailed pending their initial court appearance, which is scheduled for today.
According to police, on Dec. 3, 2022, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of the rape of a 13-year-old girl by three adult men.
Investigators determined that the men, “made contact with the child on social media and made arrangements to meet the child at which time they had sexual relations with her on different dates, times and locations,” according to police.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.