ST. THOMAS — Three Puerto Rican men have been charged with attempting to smuggle about $3 million cash into the territory, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The men, Jose Pimentel-Rivera, 29, Jerry Kirkiland-Marrero, 29, and Kalihel Ramos De Jesus, 27, were arrested Tuesday and charged with concealing more than $100,000 on board a vessel outfitted for smuggling, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
