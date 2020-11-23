Three Virgin Islanders with chronic mental health issues are in the process of receiving long-awaited psychiatric treatment after run-ins with the territory’s criminal justice system.
Judicial and Health Department officials celebrated the accomplishment during a videoconference court hearing Wednesday, as each case has posed a complex challenge for government employees tasked with facilitating care for some of the community’s most vulnerable members.
One long-term detainee, 34-year-old Jesse Valere, has been accepted into a residential program at Correct Care in South Carolina and will leave jail within days, according to Carnell Troutman, a case worker for the V.I. Health Department’s division of mental health.
The Virgin Islands does not have a psychiatric facility where inmates can be treated after being found incompetent to stand trial, or not guilty by reason of insanity. Government officials have repeatedly said there is not enough money available to construct one.
Valere was arrested more than a year ago on Sept. 14, 2019, and charged with carrying or using a dangerous weapon after police said he damaged a woman’s vehicle and had a gravity knife in his possession.
Troutman, magistrate judges, the offices of the Attorney General and the Territorial Public Defender have been working for months to transition Valere into a facility where he can be housed and treated appropriately. His case faced repeated delays due to cash flow shortages and bureaucratic hurdles, leaving Valere in the custody of the V.I. Bureau of Corrections.
Magistrate judges have expressed increasing exasperation with the government’s inability to help those in need of urgent psychiatric treatment, including some who could pose a danger to themselves and others if they are released from jail without care.
One such defendant, Mirla Santos, was recently sent to a facility in Puerto Rico that’s been housing mentally ill Virgin Islanders for years. Santos, 37, of St. Croix, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2019, and charged with third-degree assault after police said she attacked a woman with a glass bottle.
For more than a decade, Santos has been in a cycle in which she’s arrested, jailed and released without being prosecuted — or treated for her underlying illness.
Her first arrest came in 2008 at age 25 when she was charged with unlawful entry, and her criminal history includes three arrests for assault and battery.
None of the cases resulted in a conviction, and all were dismissed because she was not competent to stand trial.
After her arrest in 2019, Santos spent eight months in jail and was released on June 26, despite a psychiatric evaluation recommending that she receive long-term residential care.
Santos’s situation “definitely highlights that we have no facility here on St. Croix, or in the territory that can specifically address her needs,” Assistant Attorney General Jasmine Griffin said at a previous court hearing.
More than a year after her arrest, Santos has been transferred to Jarzofrah Inc., a facility in Puerto Rico that treats men and woman with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Judges are routinely forced to dismiss criminal charges against mentally ill defendants because their pretrial incarceration equals, or sometimes exceeds, the maximum possible sentence they’d face if convicted. If they can’t participate in their own defense, they can’t be arraigned — but if they don’t remain criminal defendants, the court doesn’t have jurisdiction to order the Health Department to manage and pay for their treatment.
“The court was concerned at the last hearing that the steps had not been taken to appropriately place Ms. Santos,” Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said Wednesday. “If she had not been placed today an order would have been entered dismissing the case against her.”
Santos now joins dozens of other Virgin Islanders being housed in private facilities off-island.
Health Department spokeswoman Jahnesta Ritter said in an email on Oct. 29 that there are six individuals who were found not guilty by reason of insanity,” being housed at Slymar in California, and two at Correct Care in South Carolina.
Another 16 mentally ill criminal defendants are at facilities in Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, Maryland and Puerto Rico.
Nine of the individuals currently being cared for in Puerto Rico are at Jarzofrah, which “has been working with the territory for over 20 years,” Ritter said.
Nicole Syms, deputy commissioner of the Health Department for mental health, said last year that it would cost at least $30 million to build a suitable mental health facility in the Virgin Islands. The government is currently spending around $15 million to $20 million a year to house Virgin Islanders in need of treatment in private facilities.
While better than jail, the Jarzofrah facility and other off-island treatment centers don’t provide an ideal solution because patients are separated from their families, which can cause additional psychological distress.
Deonte Peterson, 20, has been receiving treatment at Jarzofrah since Sept. 21, and family members testified at a court hearing on Oct. 22 that they’re not satisfied with his care and want to have him treated elsewhere. Among the family’s concerns was that Peterson was being overmedicated and improperly restrained.
Police on St. Croix arrested Peterson and charged him with violating a restraining order and aggravated assault and battery on a police officer.
While Health Department officials had not visited the facility, and case manager Christina James said she had not spoken to Peterson one-on-one in the first month he was admitted, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Chancellor said there was no evidence the facility was not providing appropriate care for Peterson, who is prone to aggression.
“They’re dealing with it the best way they know how,” Chancellor said.
It’s hard for Peterson “to be away from the only place he knows as home, and to be there now at a facility where he’s amongst strangers,” Morris said. “I know that it’s disconcerting that his parents are unable to have more regular contact with him.”
But Morris said he understands that Peterson’s symptoms can manifest as aggression, and it’s not surprising that he’s been physically restrained.
“We all know that he acts out, and that acting out can become physical. And right now, he’s in their care, custody and control, and they have to make sure that when he does act out, that he’s restrained. Of course, not to the point where he’s being abused, but I don’t see any evidence that he’s been abused,” Morris said.
He credited the Justice Department with being “willing to make adjustments in order to provide Mr. Peterson with what his parents believe will be the best care for him,” and agreeing to drop the criminal case if his parents took over legal and financial responsibility for his care.
His parents said at Wednesday’s hearing that they were granted guardianship on Nov. 4 and plan to bring him to Florida where he can live with his loved ones and receive outpatient treatment.
Peterson expressed relief and excitement, and said he’s anxious to leave Puerto Rico, asking, “Mommy, you catching a flight today?” The judge assured him that he would be released to his mother’s custody within days.
“You’ll just have to be a little patient,” Morris said. “She’ll be there soon.”