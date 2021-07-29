Three inmates at Golden Grove prison on St. Croix have tested positive for COVID-19, which is the first outbreak at the facility since the pandemic began.
The Bureau of Corrections (BOC) learned on Tuesday that an inmate at Golden Grove, also known as the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility, tested positive for COVID-19 after complaining of mild flu-like symptoms, according to a statement from spokesman Kyza Callwood.
The Bureau immediately conducted testing of all inmates and some staff, and officials are working with the Health Department “to conduct a further series of mass testing for all other staff,” according to the statement. “Following the first confirmed positive inmate, BOC learned that an additional two inmates tested positive that were housed in the same section as the first infected inmate.”
The inmates were isolated in a separate housing unit apart from the general prison population, and “none of the infected inmates have required hospitalization,” Callwood said. “The affected inmates are being closely monitored by the John Bell nursing staff. (Department of Health) has submitted test samples for laboratory analysis to determine what strain of the COVID-19 virus caused the infections. BOC has notified the COVID-19 positive inmates and staff of their status and is working closely with DOH and CDC to conduct contact tracing to confirm the root cause of the outbreak.”
The entire prison has been placed on lockdown, “with continuous disinfectant and cleaning.”
Inmate movement has been restricted within the facility and all visits by vendors and all inmate transfers have been suspended until further notice. In-person visits, work details, and prisoner furloughs remain suspended, as they have been since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release.
Court hearings held virtually remain unaffected and “attorneys may visit with prisoners via secure video conference by contacting the facility to schedule a video visit.”
Senator-at-Large Steven Payne Sr. issued a press release Wednesday, titled “Payne Quickly Responds to Help Crucian Inmates Access Covid-19 Testing Kits” that the BOC said was questionable. According to Payne, he’d “reached out to leadership at the Bureau of Corrections in St. Croix,” and personally secured 400 test kits from the Health Department after learning “of the lack of testing kits available at Golden Grove.”
The Bureau called Payne’s statement “extremely misleading,” and said Payne didn’t contact anyone in Bureau leadership about the outbreak.
“A press release of this magnitude further deflates the hard work of our medical and correctional staff and taints the Bureau’s efforts to provide safety, security, and custody of all inmates,” the BOC said in response. “BOC has always kept an adequate number of testing kits on hand to meet its anticipated needs since receiving authorization to administer the COVID-19 tests in October 2020. In fact, within an hour of the first positive COVID-19 test at John Bell yesterday, BOC requested and received an additional supply of test kits from the Virgin Islands Department of Health.”
Bureau Director Wynnie Testamark said her agency “will not allow anyone to exploit this unfortunate outbreak at one of our facilities.”
Jails and prisons around the world have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the communal nature of many correctional facilities have made them hotspots for infection.
The bureau was one of the first correctional agencies in the country to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all inmates, regardless of age or underlying conditions, according to Callwood, and 29 inmates ranging in age from 20 to 66 have taken the Pfizer vaccine since the rollout began on Feb. 22.
Until now, the prison had been successful in keeping the virus at bay.
But the St. Thomas jail suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 nearly a year ago, which spread to more than a dozen inmates before being detected by an initial round of testing on Aug. 9.
Over the course of the monthlong outbreak, a total of 47 people tested positive, including 36 prisoners and 11 jail staff.
The jail was housing 74 inmates/detainees at the time, and has 47 staff members, meaning that nearly a quarter of all detainees at the facility were infected before the virus was brought under control.
No prisoners required hospitalization and all staff returned to work, according to the bureau.
Callwood said in Wednesday’s statement that prison staff are being proactive in combating infections, and have implemented “mandatory temperature checks, pulse readings, hand sanitizer usage and continuous washing of hands at each facility along with the more recent addition of a thermal screening monitoring system for anyone (staff, inmates and guests) coming into our facility.”
The bureau has stockpiled sufficient personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks, face shields, gowns, gloves and Tyvex suits in preparation for any anticipated COVID-19 resurgence. In addition, it has on hand negative pressure isolation tents, which can be used to temporarily isolate any prisoner with an infectious disease. BOC has placed additional masks in the inmate housing areas and has ramped up cleaning and sanitation within the facility. “The best way to protect staff and inmates is to prevent exposure,” according to the statement.
Testamark said that all medical and correctional staff “are capable professionals who continuously work hard to ensure the safety, security and custody of all inmates. The risk of a COVID-19 outbreak or resurgence at a prison or jail increases whenever there is wide community spread of COVID-19 coupled with movement of staff and prisoners in and out of a facility. The bureau has taken concrete steps to minimize the COVID-19 risk at its facilities, in accordance with CDC guidelines,” including updated protocols and enforcement of the face-covering mandate.