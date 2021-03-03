With the reopening of some of St. Croix public schools for in-person learning, the “No V.I. Child Goes Hungry” feeding initiative has closed three sites on the island.
Breakfast and lunch distribution has been discontinued at William’s Delight Villas Community Center, Renholdt “Rookie” Jackson Ballpark and D.C. Canegata Multipurpose Center.
All other meal distribution sites remain open, according a statement from the V.I. Education Department.
Food will be distributed from 9 a.m. until supplies run out at:
• Alfredo Andrews Elementary
• Arthur A. Richards K-8
• Claude O. Markoe Elementary
• Eulalie R. Rivera K-8
• John H. Woodson Junior High
• Lew Muckle Elementary
• Juanita Gardine K-8
• Ricardo Richards Elementary
• St. Croix Central High
• St. Croix Educational Complex
Only students taking part in in-person learning will be served at Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School.