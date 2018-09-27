One man was detained and two are scheduled to appear in District Court today for detention hearings after they were arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion and carjacking on St. Croix.
Luis Davis, 30, Chriss Cepeda, 22, and Joel Rivera, 33, all of St. Croix, were arraigned in the District Court on St. Croix on Monday.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2017, the three men allegedly broke into a couple’s residence, pistol-whipped the man, kidnapped the two residents, and stole cash, cell phones and vehicles.
The indictment against the three men charges the following:
• Count I: Using a firearm during violent crime (not less than 7 years).
• Count II: Burglary in the first degree (not less than 30 years).
• Count III: Home invasion (not less than 15 nor more than 20 years).
• Count IV: Assault in the first degree (not more than 15 years).
• Count V: Carjacking (not more than 15 years).
• Count VI: Kidnapping (not less than 1 nor more than 20 years).
• Count VII: Kidnapping (not less than 1 nor more than 20 years).
• Count VIII: Robbery in the first degree (not more than 20 years).
• Count IX: Unauthorized possession of a firearm (not less than 15 nor more than 20 years).
• Count X: Unauthorized possession of a firearm (not less than 15 nor more than 20 years).
Davis also faces an additional count:
• Count XI: Felon in possession of firearm (not more than 10 years).
The case was investigated by the V.I. Police Department and the FBI, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston.
