V.I. Police are investigating an incident at St. Croix Educational Complex high school, and three students were arrested for fighting.
Police spokesman Glen Dratte said that several students and parents were taken to the Ann Schrader Command station, and that School Resource Officers are working to determine what transpired.
No one was injured, Dratte said.
He said police arrested two female minors and one male minor, who are students at Complex, and each was charged with simple assault and battery, and disturbance of the peace.
Police did not identify the three students because they are juveniles under the age of 18. Police did not provide the ages of the students who were arrested, but Dratte said there were two sophomores and one freshman.
The fight is the latest in a series of incidents causing concern on school campuses.
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, who chairs the Senate Committee on Education and Workforce Development, issued a statement Thursday evening saying she met with Education Commissioner-nominee Dionne Wells-Hedrington and other Education leaders to discuss the situation.
Education officials said they have “been seeing a decline in teachers, monitors, and the Virgin Islands Police Department presence since the start of the semester,” according to the statement. “In addition, they’re now experiencing ongoing fights occurring at the public schools, particularly St. Croix Central High School, for the last weeks.”
Whitaker added that, “Although there are monitors on the school campuses to ensure school safety, the number of incidents that continue to occur has become overwhelming and unsafe to tackle. The suggestion was raised by Commissioner-nominee Wells-Hedrington about receiving equipment to assist with thoroughly searching the students of contraband, and weapons on school campuses; and to do so we must acquire the resources to hire more monitors.”
According to Whitaker, “parents have been calling the schools about the random searches of students, but the department “is remaining confident in continuing those searches to protect everyone’s safety.”
“Those searches have led to monitors locating guns, knives, contraband, etc., and without those searches being conducted who knows the danger that could potentially result,” Whitaker said in the prepared statement.
She added that Education officials on Thursday found themselves “using drones to canvass the perimeter of schools, and lately, they have found an individual selling contraband to underage students outside of the schools.
“The Commissioner as well as her staff pleads with the parents to be proactive in their children’s lives and understand that conducting searches or adding policies is for the betterment of our students, teachers, faculty, and staff,” Whitaker said.
According to the statement, several officials suggested other possible solutions, and “Ivan Williams, Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Education added to the dialogue of safety that our monitors should be able to return to using their batons to be able to defend themselves and provided the proper training to use them effectively and other defense mechanisms.”
Metal detectors, batons, and monitors come at a cost, including $1,000 per psychological evaluation for new monitors.
The department, Whitaker said, is also seeking funding to “obtain cameras, increase security staff and police presence, and other incentives that can help reduce illegal activities in our Virgin Islands’ public schools.”
