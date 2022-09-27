Three University of the Virgin Islands students have received funding to help support marine science research with Ocean and Coastal Observing Virgin Islands, Inc or OCOVI, the university announced.
Zachary Briggs, Dishon Heyliger, and Andrew McGregor were selected as recipients of the 2022 Vembu Subramanian Awards based on the strengths of proposals they submitted relative to the mission and work of the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System and the Caribbean Coastal Ocean Observing System, the university said in a statement.
The awards are funded by the Naitional Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and honor the memory of the late Vembu Subramanian, a noted oceanographer and leader in ocean observing at the Southeast Coastal Ocean Observing Regional Association. The award’s goal is to advance the priorities of the Integrated Ocean Observing System in the spirit of Vembu Subramanian’s devotion to humanity, appreciation of nature and love of science, according to the statement.
“It is tremendously gratifying for our students to be recognized and rewarded by OCOVI for their interest in and commitment to studying and protecting our marine resources,” Paul Jobsis, UVI’s Center for Marine and Environmental Studies director said.
McGregor is a graduate student in UVI’s Master of Marine and Environmental Science program. He is passionate about tropical marine environments and their inhabitants, especially sea turtles. Heyliger, a native of St. Kitts and Nevis, is majoring in marine biology with a minor in Data Science.
Briggs is an undergraduate student majoring in marine biology. He enrolled at UVI following a tour in the U.S. Army.
His research focuses on using fine-scale positioning acoustic telemetry and environmental monitoring to determine patterns of territorial behaviors and habitat space use in hawksbill sea turtles in a small Caribbean bay.
As part of his award, McGregor, who is from Minnesota, will work to ensure animal telemetry data collected in the U.S. Virgin Islands are included in the integrated ocean observing program’s Animal Tracking Network Data Center.
His love of the ocean and interest in deep-sea exploration prompted him to volunteer to help OCOVI. Briggs will use the knowledge and experience gained to continue to support OCOVI and UVI Glider and other ocean observing activities.
He has worked for the St. Kitts and Nevis Department of Marine Resources, gaining experience in data collection and management, hydrographic surveying, coral reef surveys, and fisheries management. His career goals include developing marine monitoring systems in his country and within his region of the Caribbean.