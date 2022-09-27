UVI winners

From left to right, Zachary Briggs, Dishon Heyliger, and Andrew McGregor, winners of the 2022 Vembu Subramanian Award.

Three University of the Virgin Islands students have received funding to help support marine science research with Ocean and Coastal Observing Virgin Islands, Inc or OCOVI, the university announced.

Zachary Briggs, Dishon Heyliger, and Andrew McGregor were selected as recipients of the 2022 Vembu Subramanian Awards based on the strengths of proposals they submitted relative to the mission and work of the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System and the Caribbean Coastal Ocean Observing System, the university said in a statement.