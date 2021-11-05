Three Virgin Islands beaches have once again been awarded Blue Flag status by the Foundation for Environmental Education.
The three beaches receiving certification are Emerald Beach Resort at Lindbergh Bay and The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas at Great Bay and Tamarind Reef Resort at Green Cay Beach on St. Croix, according to a news release.
Blue Flag is an exclusive eco-label promoting sustainable tourism and awarded to beaches and marinas worldwide that meet the established criteria of the program.
The flags will be raised on all three beaches Dec. 1.
The Blue Flag certification is based on compliance with 32 criteria including environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management and safety and services. The program serves to encourage authorities and managers to provide beaches and marinas with a certain level of environmental quality, cleanliness and safety standards for local populations and tourists.
“We are thrilled to get back on track and congratulate the participants for their accomplishment and thank them for their commitment to preserving our natural resources,” V.I. Conservation Society Executive Director Valerie Peters, said.
Following the devastating 2017 hurricane season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the program has faced a number of setbacks and site closures.
The priority during the past few seasons has been to consult with current sites to meet and exceed Blue Flag standards as they resume operations and to develop partnerships to implement environmental education opportunities, the release stated.
For additional information, contact blueflagusvi@gmail.com.