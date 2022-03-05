Two women who live in Estate Golden Rock in Christiansted, St. Croix, were carjacked by armed men in the last week, according to V.I. Police.
Neither woman was injured. The first victim’s car was taken and the second victim had both hers and a car belonging to her mother taken, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Deputy Chief Uston Cornelius thanked members of the community for coming forward with information that led police to the two vehicles taken in the second incident, which were located in the Old Fredensburg area.
Police meanwhile are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings, travel in groups as necessary and to park in well-lighted areas, according to Dratte, who said officers also have stepped up patrols around the island.
First victim accosted at Mill Harbor
The first incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Monday at Mill Harbor Condos.
The victim told police she’d parked in the northern lot and two men approached as she got out of her vehicle. The victim said one of the men pointed a gray pistol at her and demanded she hand over her keys and bag, which contained her cellphone, an iPad, wallet, and other items.
The woman gave the robbers her belongings, and the two men got in her car and sped off. The victim said she went to a neighbor for help and called 911.
The stolen vehicle was identified as a teal 2014 Toyota Yaris, license plate CFS-350.
The victim described the two men to be about five-feet, eight-inches tall, African American with dark complexions, wearing black clothing with black T-shirts tied over their faces, according to police.
Police asked the victim to use the “Find My iPhone” application on another device, and located the phone on Northside Road in the area of Hendricks Honda and Acura dealership.
Second victim was at nearby Colony Cove
At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of another carjacking at nearby Colony Cove.
The victim in that case said she arrived home around midnight and was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot, browsing the internet on her cellphone. The victim said she saw three men approach the parking lot and begin searching through vehicles, according to police.
When the victim realized what was happening, “she immediately locked her vehicle doors and reclined her seat backwards in an attempt to hide.” She told police the men may have heard her lock the doors because they approached and “each of them used a black handgun to knock on the driver’s side window,” according to police.
The men yelled at her to open the door, which she did, and she put her hands up and told the men she didn’t have any guns or money. When they asked if she had called police, she said no.
The men took her purse and cellphone, and pulled her out of the vehicle and forced her to the ground, according to police.
Another man dumped out her purse, and agreed to leave her house keys after she asked him not to take them. But the men realized she had two keys for different vehicles in the parking lot — her mother’s and her own — and drove off with them both, the victim told police.
The victim used “Find My iPhone” to locate her cellphone in the grass on the other side of the complex.
The victim said her vehicle is a black, two-door 2008 Honda Civic, and her mother’s vehicle was identified as a 2018 Toyota Rav4.
The victim described the men as Black, slim, and of average height with local accents, according to police.
The victim said they appeared to be in their early 20s and had T-shirts covering their faces. One suspect was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, blue knee-length jean pants, and black slippers with the white “DPMNM” logo. The other two suspects were wearing black shirts, but the victim was unable to provide further details.
Dratte said Friday that investigators are still searching for the blue Toyota Yaris, and it’s unclear whether the same suspects are responsible for both carjackings.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.