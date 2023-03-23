ST. THOMAS — Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Tuesday on St. Thomas, and V.I. Police have not made any arrests in either case.

The first shooting occurred at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Kronprindsends Gade and Nye Nordsidevej, adjacent to the Labor Department building, according to police.

