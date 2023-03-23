ST. THOMAS — Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Tuesday on St. Thomas, and V.I. Police have not made any arrests in either case.
The first shooting occurred at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Kronprindsends Gade and Nye Nordsidevej, adjacent to the Labor Department building, according to police.
Gunfire pierced the building’s walls, but no employees were injured, police said.
Police then responded to Schneider Hospital where a gunshot victim had been brought in via private vehicle. The victim said he was in the area of Nye Nordisidevej when he heard “several firearms being discharged” and was injured. Police did not provide any details on the victim’s injuries.
The Labor Department remained closed Wednesday, and was scheduled to reopen today at 8 a.m., according to a statement announcing the office’s temporary closure.
Police later responded to another shooting at 10 p.m. in the area of Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community.
The victims were transported to Schneider Hospital via private vehicle, and both told investigators “that they were under a tent when an individual suddenly opened fire,” according to police.
The victims said they tried to run but were struck by gunfire, and the first victim was shot once in the lower back, “while the other victim was struck in his chest and abdomen and had to be operated on immediately,” according to police.
Both cases are under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information about the shooting near the Labor Department building is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5576/5572.
Anyone with information about the shooting at Paul M. Pearson Gardens is asked to contact Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211, ext. 5573.
Callers can also report information about either shooting or other crimes to 911, the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.
