More than three years after Lyana Serieux and her two sons were found brutally murdered on St. Croix, no one has been arrested or charged in connection with their deaths.
V.I. Police have not provided any updates or information about the status of the case in response to repeated inquiries by The Daily News.
Serieux and her sons -- Jordan, 10, and Jeremiah, 5, -- were last seen alive on July 28, 2017. On the evening of July 31, 2017, Serieux's Toyota Yaris was discovered burned in Estate Lower Love.
The bodies of Jeremiah and Jordan were found the following day by a landscaper near Ha'Penny Beach on the island's South Shore. Lyana Serieux's body was discovered two days later in a cistern behind the Mutual Homes Housing Community in Frederiksted. She was identified by a bracelet and tattoos depicting her sons.
The killings shocked the Virgin Islands community and prompted a territorywide rallying cry for justice.
But despite a reward totaling $74,000 for information leading to arrests in the case, no suspects have ever been publicly identified and police have not charged anyone with the triple homicide.
To report information about this or other cold cases in the territory, contact police at 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip service CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersUSVI.org.