ST. JOHN — A conch horn rang out Saturday morning in Cruz Bay. Historically a call to arms in the Virgin Islands, the “Black Lives Matter” protest and memorial proceeded peacefully, with residents taking a knee for nine minutes, symbolizing the time Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck, killing the handcuffed black man on May 25.

Participants, many holding signs and chanting, marched from the Virgin Islands National Park Visitors Center to the roundabout, before circling back to the center.