Protesters make their way through the narrow streets of Cruz Bay, St. John, on Saturday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to call attention to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
Protest organizer Jalayne Jones, far right, addresses the crowd Saturday outside the National Park Visitors Center in Cruz Bay.
Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM
ST. JOHN — A conch horn rang out Saturday morning in Cruz Bay. Historically a call to arms in the Virgin Islands, the “Black Lives Matter” protest and memorial proceeded peacefully, with residents taking a knee for nine minutes, symbolizing the time Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck, killing the handcuffed black man on May 25.
Participants, many holding signs and chanting, marched from the Virgin Islands National Park Visitors Center to the roundabout, before circling back to the center.